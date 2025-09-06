JPMorgan Strategist Predicts Rate Cuts Will Fail to Stimulate

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump took action on Friday to exempt graphite, tungsten, uranium, gold bars and other metals from his country's tariffs, while imposing tariffs on silicone products. According to the executive order issued on Friday, these changes will take effect on Monday. Trump's directive may also accelerate the implementation of customized trade agreements between the United States and other countries, making it easier for Washington to cancel tariffs on aircraft parts, generic drugs, and some specific products that cannot be grown, mined or naturally produced domestically (such as special spices, coffee and some rare metals). The president's order stated that these changes were made based on the advice of US officials. According to the measure, "These modifications are necessary and appropriate to respond to the national emergency declared by Trump in April when he first implemented national-level tariffs."