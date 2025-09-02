JPMorgan warns about de-dollarization

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 04:47
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1691-2.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09855-2.97%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20502-2.71%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0014369-26.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016398-12.77%

JPMorgan warns: the growing currency diversification, also fueled by the initiatives of the BRICS countries, is reducing foreign demand for US Treasury securities.

The result, if the trend continues, could be an increase in the cost of debt and greater volatility in the bond market.

According to data collected by JPMorgan Global Research, the share of US public debt held by foreign investors fell towards 30% by the first half of 2025, while the comparison with official data from IMF COFER shows a gradual reshaping of the dollar’s share in global reserves.

In meetings with asset managers and officials from European and Asian central banks, analysts observe that the combination of accumulations in alternative currencies and changes in official reserve policies explains much of the decline in foreign demand.

What JPMorgan Supports

According to JPMorgan’s analysis, de-dollarization is proceeding in a gradual but tangible manner.

The bank notes a retreat in the dollar’s share both in global currency reserves and in cross-border liabilities – that is, currency debts between different countries – indicating a progressive shift towards other currencies.

Insights and data are available at JPMorgan Global Research and JPMorgan Private Bank. To understand the impact of global currency diversification, also read our in-depth analysis on currency diversification and global markets.

The “30%” explained: what it really measures

The reference to “30%” concerns the share of the negotiable US public debt held by foreign investors, an estimate that, according to JPMorgan, is currently around this level.

In the past, the share was higher; the recent trend shows a gradual reduction, accompanied by greater domestic self-financing and an increasing global currency diversification. More details are provided in the analyses by JPMorgan Global Research.

Why It Matters for US Debt

If foreign demand slows, the US Treasury will likely have to offer higher yields to place the securities, thus transferring the higher cost of debt onto public accounts.

In this context, a reduced availability of foreign capital translates into heavier financial burdens and tighter fiscal margins, with ripple effects on spending and economic growth.

In September 2025, the yield on the 10-year Treasury stood around 4%–4.5%, a level that amplifies the impact of a potential increase in the term premium on public finances and the cost of credit. To delve deeper into the performance of Treasuries and their impact, visit the Treasury USA section on our site.

Independent Context: What IMF, BIS, and US Treasury Say

  • IMF (COFER): the share of the dollar in official reserves remains dominant, although showing a slight erosion in the long term. Data available at IMF COFER.
  • BIS: statistics on cross-border markets indicate an increasing diversification in currency liabilities. Source: Bank for International Settlements. Also read our article on the role of the BIS in global financial markets.
  • Tesoro USA (TIC/SOMA): the series on foreign holders show that the foreign share of the total negotiable debt has been declining in recent years. Data: U.S. Treasury TIC.

These independent findings corroborate the long-term outlook outlined by JPMorgan, while reflecting cyclical dynamics related to interest rates, the strength of the dollar, and global growth.

Effects on the bond market: the transmission channels

  • Higher Term Premium: With less “price-insensitive” demand from foreign investors, the term premium on Treasuries tends to rise.
  • Rise in 10–30 year yields: the cost of capital for businesses and households may increase.
  • Greater volatility: rapid rate movements can generate spillover effects on stocks and credit.

To learn about the latest developments in the bond market and the possible implications for families and businesses, check out our Bond Markets section.

The yuan in payments: real importance and limitations

The use of the yuan in international payments is increasing, especially in Asia and along energy chains, marginally reducing the need for dollars for cross-border transactions and operational reserves.

It must be said that structural limits remain: capital controls, lower market depth, and more restricted convertibility compared to the dollar. This results in a gradual and non-linear de-dollarization process.

To delve deeper into the growing role of the yuan in global finance, see our special The yuan and de-dollarization.

Not Just Risk: Mitigation Factors

  • Resilient domestic demand: pension funds, banks, and US investors can absorb a larger supply at appropriate prices.
  • Monetary policy: shifts in QT/QE can impact the liquidity of Treasuries and the term premium.
  • Depth and rule of law: the US market remains the most liquid and transparent, supported by legal infrastructures that strengthen investor confidence.

Market Scenarios in 2025

  • Base: foreign demand remains stable or slightly decreases; yields are primarily driven by inflation and net Treasury supply.
  • Adverse: a marked decline in foreign flows and a higher term premium increase volatility on long-term maturities.
  • Benign: solid growth and disinflation facilitate domestic absorption, limiting pressure on rates.

Discussed Policies: Growth, Efficiency, Sustainability

Market voices, including figures like Jamie Dimon, have emphasized the need for pro-growth measures and fiscal discipline to mitigate long-term pressures: incentives for productive investments, reduction of waste and fraud, greater focus on human capital.

An interesting aspect is that these guidelines hold value as principles, not as operational prescriptions.

For a comparison with other market opinions and policy insights, see our article Jamie Dimon on economic strategies.

Indicators to Monitor in the Coming Months

  • Foreign holding of Treasury (TIC).
  • 10 and 30-year yields and the term premium.
  • Official reserves in dollars (IMF COFER) and currency composition of flows reported by the BIS.

Essential Glossary

  • Foreign exchange reserves: foreign currency assets held by central banks to stabilize their own currency and manage liquidity crises.
  • Cross-border liabilities: debts contracted between entities from different countries, denominated in a specific currency.
  • Spillover: contagion effects from one market sector to other financial segments.

Conclusion

The de-dollarization driven by the BRICS is underway and, although gradual, could impact the foreign demand for US Treasuries and the financing costs of the United States in 2025.

Analyses by JPMorgan, supported by official data from the IMF COFER, the BIS, and the US Treasury, suggest possible episodic pressures on yields.

Such pressures could be mitigated by the depth of the American market and the absorption capacity of domestic investors, although the final trajectory will depend on growth, inflation, and future economic policy choices.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/01/jpmorgan-warns-the-brics-push-for-de-dollarization-puts-pressure-on-us-treasuries/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

El Salvador Fortifies Bitcoin Treasury Amid Quantum Threat Fears — Is This a Warning?

El Salvador Fortifies Bitcoin Treasury Amid Quantum Threat Fears — Is This a Warning?

El Salvador, the world’s first nation to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, has moved to strengthen the security of its national cryptocurrency reserve amid growing concerns over the threat posed by quantum computing. On Friday, the National Bitcoin Office announced that it had split the country’s holdings, currently 6,284 BTC valued at more than $682 million, into 14 separate addresses. Until now, the government’s Bitcoin treasury had been stored in a single address, a practice often criticized by security experts for exposing public keys to potential long-term vulnerabilities. El Salvador Unveils Public Dashboard for Bitcoin Reserves After Redistribution The office, which operates under the direction of pro-Bitcoin President Nayib Bukele, said the redistribution was part of a broader initiative to enhance the long-term safety of El Salvador’s “National Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.” Officials emphasized that the move aligns with best practices in Bitcoin custody and also reflects preparations for the looming security risks posed by advancements in quantum computing. Quantum computers, unlike traditional machines that process data in binary 0s and 1s, use “qubits,” which can exist in multiple states simultaneously. This allows them to process vast amounts of data at unprecedented speeds. For Bitcoin, the concern centers on Shor’s algorithm, a mathematical technique demonstrated in 1999 that, if deployed on a sufficiently powerful quantum computer, could break the elliptic curve cryptography (ECDSA) securing Bitcoin’s public and private keys. The threat is particularly acute for addresses whose public keys have already been revealed through transactions. Once a Bitcoin transaction is broadcast, the public key becomes visible on the blockchain, theoretically giving a quantum adversary the ability to calculate the private key and redirect funds before a transaction confirms.Source: Bitcoin Office By splitting funds across multiple unused addresses, each holding no more than 500 BTC, El Salvador has reduced the potential fallout of a future quantum attack. An unused Bitcoin address, whose public key remains hidden, is significantly less exposed. The government said it would maintain transparency through a new public dashboard cataloging all reserve addresses, preserving visibility without relying on a single wallet. Up to 7M BTC Vulnerable to Quantum Attacks, Researchers Say The decision reflects rising urgency in the broader crypto sector regarding quantum threats. Cybersecurity specialists estimate that around 30% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply, roughly 6 to 7 million BTC, remains vulnerable in older address formats that directly expose public keys. Researchers from Deloitte have suggested that as much as a quarter of all Bitcoin could eventually be at risk if quantum machines mature faster than expected. Warnings from industry veterans have also intensified. In July, David Carvalho, CEO of Naoris Protocol and a former ethical hacker, cautioned that adversaries may already be harvesting blockchain data under a “harvest now, decrypt later” strategy, storing encrypted records today in anticipation of decrypting them with future quantum tools. He suggested that such capabilities may emerge within years rather than decades, contradicting more conservative estimates placing “Q-day” between 2027 and the mid-2030s. The security overhaul also comes as quantum research accelerates worldwide. Tech giants including IBM, Google, and Microsoft are pushing toward quantum processors with millions of qubits, a development that could dramatically shorten the timeline for breaking existing encryption standards. U.S. federal agencies such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have been calling for adoption of quantum-resistant algorithms since 2022. Financial institutions have begun acknowledging the risks. BlackRock has highlighted quantum computing in filings for its Bitcoin ETF, while Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has also warned about the potential exposure of inactive Bitcoin wallets. Bukele’s Daily Bitcoin Buy Claims Contradicted by IMF Review El Salvador’s embrace of Bitcoin continues to evolve on multiple fronts, though recent disclosures suggest a more measured approach than President Nayib Bukele has long projected. On July 15, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its first formal review of El Salvador’s Bitcoin program since approving a $1.4 billion loan in December 2024. The report contradicted Bukele’s public claims of buying one Bitcoin per day, revealing that no new acquisitions have been made since February 2025. Central Bank President Douglas Pablo Rodríguez Fuentes and Finance Minister Jerson Rogelio Posada Molina confirmed in a signed letter that “the stock of Bitcoins held by the public sector remains unchanged.” On-chain movements observed in recent months, the IMF clarified, were internal transfers between hot and cold wallets, not fresh purchases. Assets gained through seizures or reallocations were similarly excluded from state-backed buys. The IMF praised the government’s pivot, calling the changes an important step toward reducing fiscal risk and improving transparency. Among the reforms is a gradual withdrawal from public management of Bitcoin-related services. The Chivo wallet, once promoted as a flagship adoption tool, will be privatized and removed from government oversight by July 2025. Officials say this shift reduces strain on public finances while keeping the wallet operational under private control. At the same time, El Salvador continues to position itself as a symbolic leader in Bitcoin adoption. In August, the government launched “What is Money?”, a financial literacy program aimed at children as young as seven. It also announced Bitcoin Histórico, a global summit framed as both a celebration of monetary sovereignty and a milestone in digital transformation
ELYSIA
EL$0.004223-4.67%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003905-1.81%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/02 06:14
Share
Ethereum Price Setup Mirrors 2021 Surge as ETFs Absorb 286K ETH – Is $10K Next?

Ethereum Price Setup Mirrors 2021 Surge as ETFs Absorb 286K ETH – Is $10K Next?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016392-12.84%
Ethereum
ETH$4,297.02-1.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 05:27
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: My UX improvements for Flipper Zero (9/1/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: My UX improvements for Flipper Zero (9/1/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 1, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Google Unveils New Logo Design in 2015, Germany invades Poland, starting World War II in 1939, Toyota Debuts Luxury Lexus Brand in 1989, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Refactoring 033 - Removing Redundant or Unused Annotations to My UX improvements for Flipper Zero, let’s dive right in. Can ChatGpt Outperform the Market? Week 3 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Eyewatering gains... Read More. Why Retro-Identification Is the Key to Efficient Behavioural Research in Animals By @imagerecognition [ 4 Min read ] Discover how retro-identification increases the effectiveness of animal behavior research, reducing wasted annotation and boosting accuracy. Read More. The MIT Professors Guide to Speaking That Actually Works By @redim [ 6 Min read ] MIT Professor Winstons research-backed speaking techniques: eliminate distractions, use the 5S framework, and make your ideas unforgettable with practical tips Read More. My UX improvements for Flipper Zero By @kristinazima [ 5 Min read ] My 7 tips to improve the UX of Flipper Zero — making it easier for new users to get started. Read More. Refactoring 033 - Removing Redundant or Unused Annotations By @mcsee [ 3 Min read ] Make your code simpler and more maintainable by removing redundant or unused annotations. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004383-4.17%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/02 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

El Salvador Fortifies Bitcoin Treasury Amid Quantum Threat Fears — Is This a Warning?

Ethereum Price Setup Mirrors 2021 Surge as ETFs Absorb 286K ETH – Is $10K Next?

The HackerNoon Newsletter: My UX improvements for Flipper Zero (9/1/2025)

XRP stays muted amid 3iQ, Purpose and Evolve XRP ETFs debut in Canada

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year