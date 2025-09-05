Ju.com to Host Hong Kong Stock Liquidity Global Digital Summit on September 20, Pioneering New Era of Financial Innovation

2025/09/05 20:07
Hong Kong, September 2025 – Leading global digital asset trading platform Ju.com (formerly JuCoin) today officially announced it will host the “Hong Kong Stock Liquidity Global Digital Summit” on September 20 in Hong Kong. The summit, themed “New Liquidity, New Ecosystem, New Hong Kong,” will bring together global fintech leaders, regulatory representatives, investment institutions, and RWA (Real World Assets) innovators to explore how digital technologies can reshape traditional financial market structures.

Innovative Solutions to Hong Kong Stock Market Liquidity Challenges

The Hong Kong stock market has long faced structural challenges with insufficient liquidity. Data shows that daily Hong Kong stock trading volumes have declined over 40% from historical peaks, with many fundamentally sound companies remaining chronically undervalued. Against the backdrop of global monetary policy turning accommodative, Hong Kong stocks present obvious valuation trough characteristics, providing investors with rare opportunity windows.

Ju.com, partnering with global RWA broker xBrokers, has proposed breakthrough solutions. Through its innovative US-Hong Kong Stock Trading Zone, the platform adopts a “1:1 Real Custody Holdings” model, ensuring investors purchase genuine stock assets with holdings directly registered under user names. This level of transparency is exceptionally rare in digital asset markets, providing investors with protection equivalent to traditional brokers.

Summit Agenda Focuses on Cutting-Edge Topics

The summit will deeply explore multiple key topics, including RWA asset digitization, Hong Kong stock liquidity mining, compliance structure design, and other cutting-edge subjects, exploring new pathways for deep integration between digital economy and traditional finance.

The summit will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, technology demonstrations, and other segments, expecting participation from over 150 industry experts from 30+ countries and regions. Attendees will include partners from renowned investment institutions, CEOs of Hong Kong-listed companies, regulatory policymakers, blockchain technology experts, and Web3 entrepreneurs.

Ju.com stated that choosing to host this summit in Hong Kong reflects recognition of Hong Kong’s forward-thinking policy environment in digital asset regulation. The successive introduction of “Policy Statement on Development of Digital Assets 2.0” and “Stablecoin Regulation” provides clear compliance guidance for innovative businesses like RWA.

“Hong Kong is becoming an important hub for global digital financial innovation,” organizers stated. “We hope that through this summit, we can gather industry wisdom, promote the formation of more innovative consensus, and help Hong Kong maintain leading advantages in Web3-era financial competition.”

Detailed Summit Information

Summit Name: Hong Kong Stock Liquidity Global Digital Summit
Date: September 20, 2025
Location: Hong Kong, China
Theme: New Liquidity, New Ecosystem, New Hong Kong
Organizers: Ju.com, xBrokers
Expected Participants: 150+ industry experts
Media Coverage: 32 professional media outlets globally

The summit adopts an invitation-only format, open to fintech enterprise executives, investment institution representatives, regulatory officials, academic experts, and senior industry practitioners. Conference details and participation applications are available through Ju.com’s official channels or the summit’s official website.

Ju.com looks forward to promoting industry consensus formation through this conference, contributing more innovative ideas and practical solutions for the integrated development of digital finance and traditional markets.

