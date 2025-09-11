JuCoin Rebrands to Ju.com, Expands Into Full Digital Finance Ecosystem

The branding introduces a linked identity and comes at the same time as the introduction of platform features that increase and streamline users’ interaction with digital assets.

The service-driven cryptocurrency ecosystem JuCoin announced that it has rebranded its name to Ju.com to better represent its development into a full-fledged digital finance ecosystem. In keeping with Ju.com’s belief that cutting-edge technologies should feel comfortable and approachable, the branding introduces a linked identity and comes at the same time as the introduction of platform features that increase and streamline users’ interaction with digital assets.

With the implementation of its Decentralized Asset Custody system in the next months, Ju.com will also be the first cryptocurrency exchange to do so. This system will automatically restore user assets to personal wallets after a 24-hour period of inactivity. By guaranteeing that consumers maintain ultimate authority over their funds, this approach allays long-standing worries about centralized custody.

Ju.com launched xBrokers, a worldwide RWA brokerage and liquidity network, to further its function as a link between digital assets and conventional markets. The U.S. and Hong Kong Stock Trading Zones have been introduced by the platform via xBrokers, giving customers direct access to two of the most significant equities markets in the world. The feature ensures 1:1 real-stock backing with independent custody control while removing institutional and regional restrictions by permitting participation via crypto assets.

The Early Bird Stock Subscription Zone, a division of xBrokers, offers a digital-first stock launch concept that gives people early access to pre-market equities offerings that were previously only available to institutions. Crypto assets have made it possible for regular investors to take part in premium stock possibilities with a single click. Stake-to-compute models further improve the process by allowing stock holdings to be staked to provide platform mining capacity. This results in a multi-layered return structure that includes dividends, equity growth, and other Web3-native benefits.

In addition to these advancements, Ju.com‘s AI Mining program, which is now undergoing implementation, offers an engagement model in which mining incentives are directly correlated with social interactions.

Ju.com has unveiled a completely redesigned user experience for its online and app platforms concurrently with these product developments. Ju.com’s new visual identity system is embodied in the updated design, which combines flexible navigation, slick layouts, and recognizable motions to make even the most complex blockchain activities appear simple and intuitive. In the end, complexity has been transformed into confidence by streamlining every contact into a smooth flow that guarantees consumers the same consistent identity and performance across devices.

Sammi Li, CEO & Co-Founder of Ju.com stated:

These developments complement Ju.com’s current set of integrated services, which also includes the Futures Loss Protection Plan, which automatically covers eligible trading losses to guarantee that the platform’s success is distributed to its users, and OnChain trading, which allows users to transact across blockchains without the need for external wallets or bridging. Ju.com provides a cohesive experience that eliminates complexity and fragmentation from digital asset management via its expanding ecosystem, which includes JuChain, xBrokers RWA brokerage, JuCard system, JumpFi payments, and the $100M Ju Labs Innovation Fund.

Ju.com blends size and dependability with more than 50 million registered users in more than 100 countries, an average daily trading volume of over $5 billion, and twelve years of continuous operation. It has more than 26 million users worldwide, and its regulatory base consists of licenses in the US, Thailand, Vietnam, and the UAE. With a $100 million innovation fund and a track record of successful blockchain development, Ju.com is resolute in its goal of enabling universal access to digital finance.

The introduction of intentional improvements and the rebranding to Ju.com go beyond a mere identity shift. This ushers in a new era in which digital asset trading fulfills Ju.com’s promise and core motto of “Point. Click. Trade,” becoming as user-friendly as any other popular technology.

By 2015, the platform—which was initially established in 2013 as a prominent digital asset exchange in the Chinese market—had developed into Asia’s preeminent trading center and the first service-driven cryptocurrency ecosystem globally. Ju.com is the new name of the firm after a strategic purchase and new management in 2024.

By connecting exchange services with its own JuChain blockchain, xBrokers RWA brokerage, JuCard system, JumpFi payments, and Ju Labs innovation fund, Ju.com has become a worldwide recognized digital asset brand. Its goal is to simplify digital finance for a worldwide user base by eliminating conventional adoption hurdles and making it available to everybody.