Judas Priest Has A Special Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration Coming ‘Pretty Soon”

Judas Priest recorded “War Pigs” with Ozzy Osbourne before his death, a duet Rob Halford says will be released soon and marks a career highlight. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs onstage during the Power Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club on October 07, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip) Getty Images for Power Trip

Judas Priest managed to record one of the most remarkable collaborations of the band’s career shortly before Ozzy Osbourne’s death. The band cut a version of Black Sabbath’s classic “War Pigs” with Osbourne on vocals, which Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford revealed during a recent appearance on the Full Metal Jackie Podcast (via Loudwire).

The group had already connected itself to the Black Sabbath smash via tons of live performances, and thankfully, the fans of the heavy metal pioneers were able to work with the Prince of Darkness before his death in July of this year – and fans may get to hear the cut soon.

Sharon Osbourne Helped Make the Duet Happen

The collaboration between Judas Priest and Osbourne began when the rocker’s wife Sharon Osbourne reached out to Halford with the suggestion. “I love your version of ‘War Pigs.’ Is there a way we can get Ozzy?” she apparently asked.

Halford recalled that his immediate response was, “You’re asking me? This is gonna happen!”

Rob Halford and Ozzy Osbourne Trading Lines

On the as-yet-unreleased recording, Osbourne and Halford trade lines, with each singing alternating parts. Halford described the collaboration as “colossal.” He added, “When you hear Priest’s ‘War Pigs’ with Ozzy singing on that track, it’s just going to a really special place.”

Judas Priest’s Release Plans

Halford explained that the duet is essentially complete and “waiting in the wings” to be shared with the world. Priest released a cover of “War Pigs” without Osbourne in July, but the duet version will surely be much more exciting to fans.

According to Halford, “the green button’s almost ready to go,” and followers of Osbourne and Judas Priest should hear the cut “pretty soon.” The artwork is currently being finalized, and the group is working through the necessary legal steps to ensure the track can officially be released.

Missing Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Concert

Judas Priest’s take on “War Pigs” was shared on July 2, just days before Osbourne’s farewell concert, Back To The Beginning, which was held at Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5. Priest was unable to attend the event because it had already committed to the Scorpions’ sixtieth-anniversary show in Germany on the same date.

Ozzy Osbourne’s Death and Priest’s Tribute

Osbourne died on July 22 at age 76, just weeks days after his retirement concert. Judas Priest was quick to honor him on social media, writing, “Our hearts are broken like millions around the world. Words can’t express the love and loss we are all feeling.”

Judas Priest Moves Forward

Judas Priest begins a North American co-headlining tour with Alice Cooper on September 16 in Biloxi, Mississippi. The trek runs through the fall and concludes on October 26 in Houston, Texas, and “War Pigs” will almost surely be on the setlist every night, especially as the band prepares to release the highly-anticipated collaboration.