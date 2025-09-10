Judge cites concerns in Anthropic’s proposed $1.5B settlement case, says class lawyers are striking a deal in secret

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 02:45

U.S. Judge William Alsup cited concerns in the hearing of Anthropic PBC’s proposed $1.5 billion copyright settlement case, saying class lawyers are striking a deal in secret. He believes the initiative will be forced towards authors. 

The federal judge said at the hearing that the motion to approve the deal was denied without prejudice. After the hearing, he later acknowledged in a minute order that approval is postponed pending submission of further clarifying information.

Judge believes lawyers are striking deals in secret

Alsup claimed he felt misled during the first hearing after the deal was announced on September 5. He also said he needs more information about the claim process for class members. 

The judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California revealed that he has an uneasy feeling about hangers with the amount of money in the case. He also believes that the agreement is nowhere close to completion.

Alsup received some assurance from the authors’ counsel, Justin Nelson of Susman Godfrey LLP, that the attorneys care deeply about every single proper claim getting compensated. He also added that he expects a high claim rate due to the high-profile nature of the dispute.

The federal judge said on Monday he was disappointed that the parties left out important questions for the future, Cryptopolitan reported. He noted that the counsel had left out a list of works covered by the deal and the process for notifying potential class members. 

Alsup said the omitted questions must be addressed before preliminary approval can be granted. The judge’s criticism also forces attorneys to adjust a proposed settlement and a template for similar AI copyright litigation.

Maria Pallante, president and CEO of the Association of American Publishers, argued that the court lacked understanding of how the publishing industry works. She claimed that the court was envisioning a claims process that would be unworkable. Pallante added that the court sees a world with collateral litigation between authors and publishers for years to come.

Anthropic’s case establishes a benchmark for firms to resolve similar claims

Anthropic’s case would resolve the authors’ class action over PBC downloading millions of pirated books. Chad Hummel, an attorney at McKool Smith, said the proposed $3,000-per-book settlement establishes a potential benchmark for other companies to resolve similar claims.

Alsup noted that class members are often tricked in many class actions once the monetary relief is established and attorneys stop caring. He ordered the parties to give very good notice to class members to ensure they could opt in or out. The judge also believes the initiative will protect the AI company from being sued by other potential claimants in the same case.

The federal judge also criticized class counsel for enlisting a flurry of attorneys to work on the settlement disbursement, including some from the Authors Guild and Association of American Publishers. He said extra attorneys won’t be paid from the settlement funds and that attorneys’ fees will be based on how much is paid to class members. Nelson argued that the attorneys are meant to help with complex ownership questions.

The judge called on the parties to design a claim form where owners with copyright claims can opt in to the settlement. Alsup said the settlement won’t cover the works of owners who opt out. He also requested a form for each claim to be submitted, and any disputes over ownership to go to court. Parties have until September 15 to submit a final list of works, which currently stands around 465,000.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

The post Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 09, 2025 11:14 Glassnode’s latest report offers professional insights into altcoin markets, highlighting high-conviction setups and volatility analysis for informed trading decisions. Glassnode’s Weekly Altcoin Analysis Glassnode has published its latest edition of ‘The Altcoin Vector’, a weekly report that provides professional-grade insights into the altcoin market. This report, released on September 9, 2025, delves into the most volatile areas of the cryptocurrency landscape, offering high-conviction setups to assist traders in making informed decisions. Focus on Market Volatility The report emphasizes the inherent volatility in altcoin markets, a feature that offers both risks and opportunities for investors. By understanding these dynamics, traders can navigate the cryptocurrency frontier more effectively. Glassnode’s analysis aims to equip traders with the necessary tools to identify lucrative setups amidst the market’s unpredictable nature. Comprehensive Crypto Insights In addition to altcoin analysis, Glassnode’s publication also covers significant insights into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. By subscribing to their service, readers can access cutting-edge market analysis and novel on-chain research, enhancing their understanding of the broader cryptocurrency market. Subscription and Terms Glassnode offers a subscription service for those interested in receiving these insights directly. Subscribers must agree to the platform’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice, ensuring a transparent and secure user experience. Related Developments As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, reports like Glassnode’s become invaluable for investors seeking to stay informed. Other recent analyses have highlighted the growing impact of regulatory developments on altcoin prices, as well as the increasing integration of blockchain technology in various industries. Overall, Glassnode’s ‘The Altcoin Vector’ serves as a critical resource for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and traders, providing deep insights into one of the market’s most dynamic sectors. For more detailed information, visit the Glassnode website.…
Moonveil
MORE$0,10124+0,86%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005899-5,38%
DeepBook
DEEP$0,135176-1,43%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 03:47
Share
Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Crypto transactions are now “more active than ever,” and Belarusians are spending billions of U.S. dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency abroad, their president has admitted. Alexander Lukashenko made the remarks in front of his country’s leading bankers, mere days after urging officials to catch up with the industry in terms of adopting adequate rules. Lukashenko notes […]
Union
U$0,00926-8,40%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10124+0,86%
CATCH
CATCH$0,0301-0,66%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 04:05
Share
Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc.
Solana
SOL$215,27+0,11%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0841-8,18%
MetaMars
MARS$0,002485-6,22%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before