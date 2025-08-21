Judge Frees $57M in Libra Stablecoins, Token Price Soars Nearly 400%

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/21 20:05
MemeCore
M$0,42895-5,22%
USDCoin
USDC$1,0001+0,02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01367+1,40%

TLDR:

  • Judge Rochon unfreezes $57.6 M in USDC linked to the Libra token scandal after assessing defendants’ cooperation.
  • Libra token sees a 393.49 % leap in price to $0.04345 and trading volume hits $69,772.26 in 24 hours on CoinGecko.
  • Court ruling said victims’ funds remain available and defendants showed no effort to hide frozen assets.
  • Despite price spike, Judge doubts the success of the class-action lawsuit against Libra promoters will hold.

A court decision has shifted the crypto markets. A judge opened the door to frozen funds tied to the Libra token. Markets responded with one of the wildest moves in recent memory. 

Traders watched value bounce hard and fast. Crypto investors are buzzing about what this means next.

Libra Legal Twist Drives Crypto Price Surge

Investors got a jolt when a US judge cleared $57.6 million in USDC tied to the Libra token case. 

The ruling stemmed from ongoing cooperation by the defendants in the class-action lawsuit. Judge Jennifer L. Rochon noted defendants showed no intent to hide the funds and victims could still be reimbursed.

As a result, the stablecoins were unfrozen despite ongoing doubts about the lawsuit’s success. This twist altered the narrative. It turned a costly legal battle into a market catalyst.

LIBRA price on CoinGecko

Markets responded fast and hard. According to CoinGecko, Libra’s price had jumped to $0.04345 at press time. Trading volume rose to $69,772.26 in the last 24 hours. 

That marks a 393.49 % spike in a day and a 410.66 % gain over one week. The volatile move highlights how legal news can fuel crypto rallies or collapses.

Investors are watching. Many see this as a relief event. Others treat it as a signal of deeper turmoil. The back-and-forth in courtrooms now ties directly to token value.

Looking ahead, the fate of Libra may hinge on what’s next in the courtroom. The unfrozen funds ease pressure on promoters. Yet the lawsuit still looms. That tension may fuel volatility.

Crypto Price Reaction and Ongoing Risks

Crypto markets moved on the news. The unfrozen funds meant liquidity returned. That sparked renewed buying. It pushed Libra’s price into dizzying territory.

Yet risks stay high. The case against promoters like Hayden Davis and Ben Chow continues. Rochon expressed doubt that the class action would succeed. That leaves the token’s future uncertain. Markets love drama, but uncertainty can bite.

Traders may face sharp swings. Legal rulings, frozen or unfrozen funds, can sway sentiment. The coin’s fundamentals remain shaky. Still, rallies may follow any next filings or hearings.

Meanwhile, retail and crypto-savvy audiences ask: Is this rally real or fleeting? A storyline that mixes law and crypto makes every movement feel like headline news.

The post Judge Frees $57M in Libra Stablecoins, Token Price Soars Nearly 400% appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and nine Democratic lawmakers proposed the Curbing Official Income and Non-Disclosure Act (COIN Act), which intends to
U
U$0,01495-21,31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,549-1,73%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,068-23,76%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 10:01
Share
Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,549-1,73%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002556+4,92%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Share
PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Silo Finance was attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$545,000. Silo Finance said its core smart contracts, including markets and
Silo Finance
SILO$0,02315-4,33%
Core DAO
CORE$0,4822+1,88%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,005491+6,80%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 23:13
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers