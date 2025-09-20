Judge nukes Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against NYT, ridicules legal theatrics

A federal judge in Tampa just shut down President Donald Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times, calling the entire thing “decidedly improper and impermissible,” according to a court ruling reviewed Friday.

The case, which was thrown out less than a week after it was filed, isn’t completely dead yet — the judge gave Trump four weeks to come back with a shorter and more focused complaint. But Judge Steven Merryday made it very clear: cut the noise or don’t come back at all.

The lawsuit, which was supposed to target alleged defamation, instead ballooned into an 85-page rant. Judge Merryday pointed out that only the final pages actually mentioned the legal claims, while the bulk of it was filled with praise for Trump and attacks on his enemies. “Superfluous allegations” was the phrase he used. The court didn’t waste time ripping the case apart, saying it read more like a speech at a rally than a serious legal document.

Judge blasts filing and demands a professional rewrite

Steven, who was appointed by George H.W. Bush, didn’t hold back in his order. He said the court is not a stage for venting frustrations. “As every lawyer knows (or is presumed to know), a complaint is not a public forum for vituperation and invective — not a protected platform to rage against an adversary,” Steven wrote in the decision.

He also said, “A complaint is not a megaphone for public relations or a podium for a passionate oration at a political rally or the functional equivalent of the Hyde Park Speakers’ Corner.”

Trump’s legal team had named four New York Times reporters and Penguin Random House as defendants. Penguin got dragged in because of a book they published, Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success, written by Times reporters Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner. Trump’s lawyers claimed the book was filled with false and malicious statements meant to harm his image.

Steven told Trump’s team they have 28 days to revise and resubmit the lawsuit. But this time, they’re under strict rules. The complaint must not exceed 40 pages, not including the caption, signature, or attachments. And the judge warned that the case will “begin, continue, and end” under procedural law — no more legal theater.

Trump lashes out, reporters respond, case remains on life support

During an Oval Office event, ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl confronted Trump with the news that the lawsuit had been dismissed. Trump didn’t take it well. “I’m winning, I’m winning the cases,” he said before turning his frustration directly at Karl.

“You’re guilty, Jon, you’re guilty. ABC is a terrible network, a very unfair network, and you should be ashamed of yourself. NBC is equally bad. I don’t know who’s worse.”

After the ruling, a spokesman for Trump’s legal team issued a statement to CNBC saying, “President Trump will continue to hold the Fake News accountable through this powerhouse lawsuit against The New York Times, its reporters, and Penguin Random House, in accordance with the judge’s direction on logistics.”

The Times also responded to the court’s decision, saying, “We welcome the judge’s quick ruling, which recognized that the complaint was a political document rather than a serious legal filing.”

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage