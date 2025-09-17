Judge Rules Denver Pastor Defrauded Investors in $3M Crypto Scheme

A Colorado court has entered judgment against a Denver pastor and his wife after finding they defrauded hundreds of investors by selling crypto tokens created for their church. The ruling, handed down last Friday in Denver District Court, found that Eli and Kaitlyn Regalado violated state securities laws and must repay $3.39 million, according to […]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.