Judge rules Google must share search data but can keep Chrome and Android

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/03 22:51
Google has gained relief after a federal judge ruled that it may keep Chrome and Android but must share data with rival entities. The decision follows a five-year antitrust legal battle that targeted Big Tech’s market dominance.  

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said that Google’s control of online search is an illegal monopoly, but concluded that breaking up the company’s core business would be a poor fit for the case. He instead ordered Alphabet to give access to specific search data, except for exclusive contracts that secure Google’s default status on devices.

Google to appeal Judge Mehta’s declaration of data sharing

Judge Mehta’s ruling means that competitors such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Perplexity, which are currently developing AI search engines, may benefit from insights into Google’s market data. Some experts have warned that alternatives to Alphabet’s search engine may face capital-intensive investments to match Alphabet’s search engine status, with no guarantee of winning over consumers. 

The U.S. district Judge noted that the emergence of GenAI has changed the course of the case, with millions of people already turning to generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude. He commented that consumers use GenAI to gather information once sought via traditional search. He added that AI companies pose a big challenge for Google, which has dominated the market for over two decades now.

Google argued that the ruling risks undermining user privacy, with CEO Sundar Pichai warning that competitors may reverse engineer Google’s technology. The search engine firm acknowledged that the decision reflects that competition has grown and people can easily choose the service they want. It also confirmed that it will appeal against the ruling, a process that may delay the implementation of the rule for years. 

The U.S. Department of Justice had previously supported the breakup of Chrome and Android, but the requests were rejected. Assistant Attorney General Abigail Slater revealed that officials were weighing options and considering whether the implications go far enough to address Google’s conduct. Rival company DuckDuckGo called the order insufficient to force the necessary changes and warned that consumers will continue to suffer. 

Alphabet’s stock jumps over 6% after the court ruling

The ruling further allows Google to keep distribution agreements, such as paying Apple to keep its products on iPhones. Other device manufacturers, such as Samsung and Motorola, that use the Android OS, stand to benefit too. The order allows them to pre-install or promote other search engines, browsers, or AI assistants alongside Google products, while the search engine can continue to pay the default placement fee.

Alphabet’s stock jumped 6.89%, trading at $226.60 in the premarket session. The stock has maintained zero change in the open market, trading at $211.99. The company stock has also maintained a positive YTD of approximately 11%, with a year range of $142.66 – $215.34. 

Apple stock jumped 3.3% in the premarket session, trading at $237.34. It has also maintained zero change today, trading at $229.72. The iOS developer stock has experienced a negative YTD of 8.27%, with a year range of $169.21 – $260.10. Challenges are attributed mainly to the Trump tariffs, which affected the company’s global supply chain. 

The Android OS owner still faces multiple lawsuits over its advertising business and App Store practices, as the U.S. and the EU have increased scrutiny of Big Tech’s dominance. Cryptopolitan reported last week that Google is expected to face an EU antitrust fine over its adtech business. The case involves an alleged complaint that the search engine firm favoured its own advertising services. Alphabet’s search engine criticized EU regulators for misinterpreting the adtech sector, arguing that advertisers and publishers have many alternatives. 

