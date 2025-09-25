The post Juizi Holdings Stock Surges Over 25% After Announcing $1B Bitcoin Treasury Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The electric vehicle technology company will establish a Crypto Asset Risk Committee under CFO leadership for oversight. Stock price surged nearly 80% this week following the cryptocurrency treasury announcement and strategic hiring decisions. This move aligns with growing corporate adoption trends, including recent mergers creating major Bitcoin holding entities. Chinese EV technology firm Juizi Holdings’ board has authorized the use of up to one billion dollars in company funds toward a cryptocurrency treasury. According to a Sept. 24 press release, Juizi’s treasury investments will be limited to Bitcoin BTC $113 852 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $2.27 T Vol. 24h: $49.96 B , Ethereum ETH $4 180 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $504.52 B Vol. 24h: $30.77 B , and BNB BNB $1 018 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $141.63 B Vol. 24h: $2.65 B . Expansion to other coins is subject to board approval. The firm will also establish a “Crypto Asset Risk Committee” under CFO Huijie Gao and Juizi will not self-custody its acquired crypto assets. The company also brought new COO Doug Buerger onboard to lead the treasury initiative. Buerger said in a statement that Juizi viewed crypto assets as long-term stores of value to hedge against macroeconomic uncertainties. “We are not engaging in short-term trading or speculation.” Juizi Joins Growing List of Corporate Crypto Treasuries The news appears to have spurred a surge in Juizi stock (JZXN). As of the time of this article’s publication, JZXN is up nearly 80% for the week and about 5% for the day. Before settling there, it peaked at about 26% up over the past 24 hours as markets opened in the US. Juizi Holdings (JZXN) went up more than 25% for the 24-hour period beginning on Sept. 23. Source: Google. There appears to be a recent uptick… The post Juizi Holdings Stock Surges Over 25% After Announcing $1B Bitcoin Treasury Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The electric vehicle technology company will establish a Crypto Asset Risk Committee under CFO leadership for oversight. Stock price surged nearly 80% this week following the cryptocurrency treasury announcement and strategic hiring decisions. This move aligns with growing corporate adoption trends, including recent mergers creating major Bitcoin holding entities. Chinese EV technology firm Juizi Holdings’ board has authorized the use of up to one billion dollars in company funds toward a cryptocurrency treasury. According to a Sept. 24 press release, Juizi’s treasury investments will be limited to Bitcoin BTC $113 852 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $2.27 T Vol. 24h: $49.96 B , Ethereum ETH $4 180 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $504.52 B Vol. 24h: $30.77 B , and BNB BNB $1 018 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $141.63 B Vol. 24h: $2.65 B . Expansion to other coins is subject to board approval. The firm will also establish a “Crypto Asset Risk Committee” under CFO Huijie Gao and Juizi will not self-custody its acquired crypto assets. The company also brought new COO Doug Buerger onboard to lead the treasury initiative. Buerger said in a statement that Juizi viewed crypto assets as long-term stores of value to hedge against macroeconomic uncertainties. “We are not engaging in short-term trading or speculation.” Juizi Joins Growing List of Corporate Crypto Treasuries The news appears to have spurred a surge in Juizi stock (JZXN). As of the time of this article’s publication, JZXN is up nearly 80% for the week and about 5% for the day. Before settling there, it peaked at about 26% up over the past 24 hours as markets opened in the US. Juizi Holdings (JZXN) went up more than 25% for the 24-hour period beginning on Sept. 23. Source: Google. There appears to be a recent uptick…

Juizi Holdings Stock Surges Over 25% After Announcing $1B Bitcoin Treasury Plan

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 01:42
1
1$0.015405-2.26%
B
B$0.34096-1.63%
Threshold
T$0.01563-0.25%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,015.54+0.05%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,676.36+1.60%

Key Notes

  • The electric vehicle technology company will establish a Crypto Asset Risk Committee under CFO leadership for oversight.
  • Stock price surged nearly 80% this week following the cryptocurrency treasury announcement and strategic hiring decisions.
  • This move aligns with growing corporate adoption trends, including recent mergers creating major Bitcoin holding entities.

Chinese EV technology firm Juizi Holdings’ board has authorized the use of up to one billion dollars in company funds toward a cryptocurrency treasury.

According to a Sept. 24 press release, Juizi’s treasury investments will be limited to Bitcoin

BTC
$113 852



24h volatility:
1.2%


Market cap:
$2.27 T



Vol. 24h:
$49.96 B

, Ethereum

ETH
$4 180



24h volatility:
0.0%


Market cap:
$504.52 B



Vol. 24h:
$30.77 B

, and BNB

BNB
$1 018



24h volatility:
0.3%


Market cap:
$141.63 B



Vol. 24h:
$2.65 B

. Expansion to other coins is subject to board approval. The firm will also establish a “Crypto Asset Risk Committee” under CFO Huijie Gao and Juizi will not self-custody its acquired crypto assets. The company also brought new COO Doug Buerger onboard to lead the treasury initiative.


Buerger said in a statement that Juizi viewed crypto assets as long-term stores of value to hedge against macroeconomic uncertainties. “We are not engaging in short-term trading or speculation.”

Juizi Joins Growing List of Corporate Crypto Treasuries

The news appears to have spurred a surge in Juizi stock (JZXN). As of the time of this article’s publication, JZXN is up nearly 80% for the week and about 5% for the day. Before settling there, it peaked at about 26% up over the past 24 hours as markets opened in the US.

Juizi Holdings (JZXN) went up more than 25% for the 24-hour period beginning on Sept. 23. Source: Google.

There appears to be a recent uptick in the number of firms adopting cryptocurrency reserve strategies. As Coinspeaker reported on Sept. 22, financial services firm Strive Inc. purchased medical technology firm Semler Scientific in a deal that saw the two firms merge their cryptocurrency treasuries to become the world’s 14th largest public Bitcoin holder.

Meanwhile, the government of Kyrgyzstan’s recently advanced legislation that, upon its passage, would create a state cryptocurrency reserve and establish comprehensive digital asset regulations. And Philippine lawmakers introduced new legislation in August to establish a national Bitcoin reserve that would be locked for 20 years and expanded with annual purchases of 2,000 BTC for at least five years.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News


Tristan is a technology journalist and editorial leader with 8 years of experience covering science, deep tech, finance, politics, and business. Before joining Coinspeaker, he wrote for Cointelegraph and TNW.

Tristan Greene on X


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/juizi-holdings-stock-surges-over-25-after-announcing-1b-bitcoin-treasury-plan/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

The post Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold is strutting its way into record territory, smashing through $3,700 an ounce Wednesday morning, as Sprott Asset Management strategist Paul Wong says the yellow metal may finally snatch the dollar’s most coveted role: store of value. Wong Warns: Fiscal Dominance Puts U.S. Dollar on Notice, Gold on Top Gold prices eased slightly to $3,678.9 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/gold-hits-3700-as-sprotts-wong-says-dollars-store-of-value-crown-may-slip/
Union
U$0.009971-4.47%
CROWN
CROWN$0.047--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:33
Share
BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

As of this week, BlockDAG is priced at just $0.0016, yet has already achieved presale fundraising of over $410 million, with 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold, 312,000+ holders, and an active user base of 3 million daily miners. All eyes are now on a global sponsorship announcement expected within 2 days, an event that the […] The post BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01408-18.28%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561+4.27%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 01:00
Share
Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Global investment giant Franklin Templeton, which boasts $1.6 trillion in assets under management, has expanded its Benji Technology Platform to the BNB Chain ecosystem. Now the company looks forward to broader access to its tokenized products for institutional and retail investors. Roger Bayston, head of digital assets at Franklin Templeton, said, “Our goal is to […]
1
1$0.01574-0.06%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,015.72+0.12%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014414+2.23%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

UK-based BTC Miner Cloud Mining Offers Multi-Dimensional Advantages, Helping Global Investors Create a New Landscape