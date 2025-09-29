Jump Crypto’s Proposal to Remove Solana’s CU Limit Gains Traction

This move aims to allow high-performing validators to dynamically enhance their block capacity. The plan eliminates the current fixed 60 million CU limit.

Jump Crypto’s Firedancer proposes eliminating Solana’s fixed 60 million compute units block limit post-Alpenglow upgrade, aiming for dynamic scalability through high-performance validators.

This could increase Solana’s transaction capacity, spurring validator hardware upgrades, but risks centralization and needs careful handling to maintain network stability, shaping SOL ecosystem dynamics.

Key Developments, Impact, and Reactions

The plan eliminates the current fixed 60 million CU limit, adapting block size to transaction demands. The goal is to bolster Solana’s throughput and competitiveness by encouraging validators to upgrade infrastructure. As explained by Jump Crypto in an official statement, “This creates a performance flywheel: block producers pack more transactions to earn more fees. Validators that skip blocks lose rewards, so they upgrade hardware and optimize code. Better performance across the network means producers can safely push limits further.”

Mixed reactions arise as Roger Wattenhofer supports the proposal but notes potential centralization risks. Community discussions are active, with leading validators closely monitoring the Alpenglow testnet scheduled for late 2025.

Solana’s Market Dynamics Post-Proposal

Did you know? The Jito-Solana client previously offered small improvements, with Firedancer aiming for comprehensive enhancements, echoing Ethereum’s post-Gas limit adjustments.

Based on CoinMarketCap’s data, Solana (SOL) is trading at $209.60 with a market cap of $113.95 billion, holding a market dominance of 2.96%. Over the past 7 days, the price decreased by -9.56%, while 60-day gains reached 16.40%.

Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:55 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team highlights potential centralization risks if smaller validators are marginalized. However, the network’s increased throughput could boost Solana’s adoption in DeFi and NFT sectors, driving demand for SOL and enhancing its market positioning.