JUPITER: Europe’s First Exascale Supercomputer Revolutionizes Research

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 21:56
Moonveil
MORE$0.09917+4.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01693+8.60%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1208-0.08%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00702-1.68%


Timothy Morano
Sep 05, 2025 12:20

JUPITER, Europe’s first exascale supercomputer, is now operational, accelerating research in climate science, neuroscience, and quantum simulation with unprecedented computing power.





Europe has marked a significant milestone in computing with the inauguration of JUPITER, its first exascale supercomputer, located at the Jülich Supercomputing Centre. This event was attended by Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz, highlighting the supercomputer’s role in driving innovation across multiple fields.

Unleashing Unprecedented Computing Power

Powered by NVIDIA’s Grace Hopper platform, JUPITER is capable of executing one quintillion FP64 operations per second, with an anticipated AI performance of up to 90 exaflops. This makes it more than twice as fast as any other system in Europe, setting new standards for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence workloads.

The supercomputer’s architecture, based on Eviden’s BullSequana XH3000, is liquid-cooled, enhancing its efficiency and performance. JUPITER is expected to be a cornerstone for pioneering research in climate science, neuroscience, quantum simulations, and more.

Driving Scientific and Industrial Advancements

JUPITER, an acronym for Joint Undertaking Pioneer for Innovative and Transformative Exascale Research, provides European researchers and industries with a powerful tool to advance their work. It supports a wide array of applications, including:

  • Climate Science: Enhancing weather prediction and simulation capabilities.
  • Generative AI: Developing large language models for European languages.
  • Neuroscience: Offering new insights into drug discovery and brain mapping.
  • Quantum Simulation: Bringing quantum computing closer to practical application.

For instance, the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology is utilizing JUPITER to simulate climate predictions with high spatial resolution, enabling more accurate depictions of extreme weather events.

Collaborative European Efforts

JUPITER is a collaborative effort involving 18 German and 15 European teams who are among the first to access its capabilities. Projects such as TrustLLM are leveraging JUPITER to train the next generation of language models for various European languages, enhancing productivity across industries.

Moreover, neuroscience researchers at the Jülich Supercomputing Centre plan to use JUPITER for simulating neuronal behavior, which is crucial for developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Setting New Records in Quantum Simulation

JUPITER is also poised to break records in quantum simulation, potentially handling over 50 qubits, a feat that surpasses the current supercomputer record of 48 qubits. This advancement is critical for the future of quantum computing.

With its immense computing power, JUPITER is set to empower European researchers by facilitating groundbreaking discoveries and enhancing Europe’s leadership in AI and scientific research.

For more details, visit the original source.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/jupiter-europe-first-exascale-supercomputer-research

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened retaliatory actions against the EU after issuing Google a $3.5 billion fine.
Union
U$0.00937-7.59%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.31-0.19%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11245-2.11%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 21:42
Share
Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

In a recent discourse, new insights challenge the widely held belief that Bitcoin could peak by the end of this year. An intriguing analysis by PlanC equates the expectation of Bitcoin hitting a market cycle high in the fourth quarter to the improbability of consistently winning a coin toss.Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 21:08
Share
Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

With the crypto market heating up ahead of 2026, investors are searching for opportunities priced low enough to offer significant upside. Analysts are increasingly pointing to new tokens that combine affordability with solid fundamentals, even though well-known names like Bitcoin and Ethereum still make headlines. One of the top mentions right now is Mutuum Finance [...] The post Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010844-1.78%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02736+2.66%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/06 21:50
Share

Trending News

More

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

US Ethereum ETFs Suffer a Major Setback – Will Price Follow?