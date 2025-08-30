Jupiter Lend Attracts $500 Million in TVL as Onchain Lending Hits All-time High

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 04:50
Threshold
T$0.01608-2.66%
Solana
SOL$205.01-4.32%
Binance Coin
BNB$862.83-1.28%
Instadapp
FLUID$6.0833-4.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10037-4.18%

The Solana-based lending protocol surpassed $500 million in its first day, pushing the lending market on Solana to a new all-time high.

Jupiter Lend, a new lending protocol from Solana’s leading decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator Jupiter, surpassed $500 million in total market size in less than just one day after its beta debut.

As of press time, Jupiter Lend is the second-largest lending platform on the network, trailing only Kamino Finance, which has $4.4 billion in total value locked (TVL), according to DefiLlama.

Top Solana Lending Protocols

Developed in conjunction with Fluid, an EVM lending protocol, the protocol enables users to supply and borrow crypto assets with loan-to-value ratios of up to 95%.

And, like many other lending platforms, stablecoins are currently yielding the highest returns on Jupiter Lend, generating an average of around 13% APY, while Solana (SOL) yields sit at roughly 2.78%.

Hours after the beta launch, Circle’s USDC stablecoin has become the most utilized asset, with $181 million supplied and $151 million borrowed, according to the protocol.

On-chain Lending Surges

The platform’s debut coincided with Solana’s lending ecosystem hitting a new all-time high on Thursday, Aug. 28, with TVL across the network’s lending protocols reaching $3.55 billion, roughly 10% above the previous peak in January.

However, Solana isn’t the only network where lending activity is spiking. Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Base are also experiencing record inflows of liquidity into lending protocols, although some, such as BNB Chain, TRON, Avalanche, and Aptos, still remain far below their record highs.

DeFi Active Loans

Overall, on-chain lending is booming.

According to Token Terminal data, more than $40 billion is now borrowed across platforms, with Aave leading the sector with $28.3 billion in active loans, about two-thirds of the entire lending market. The space has grown more than 300% from around $12 billion a year ago, and Euler has seen the highest growth in active loans by over 127,100% since August 2024.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/solana-based-jupiter-lend-attracts-usd500-million-in-tvl

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pepeto Gains Steam as Best Memecoin of 2025 While Ether Hits New All-Time-High, Are They The Best Crypto Tokens?

Pepeto Gains Steam as Best Memecoin of 2025 While Ether Hits New All-Time-High, Are They The Best Crypto Tokens?

What if the most brilliant move for 2025 is not complicated at all, but simply holding Ethereum for strength and Pepeto for growth? Ethereum has reached a new all-time high of over $4,900, driven by significant ETF inflows, corporate adoption, and robust network activity.  At the same time, Pepeto, a new Ethereum-based meme coin, is […]
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003052+11.30%
Movement
MOVE$0.1226-3.91%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02698-2.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 04:14
Share
Bitcoin koers daalt naar laagste punt sinds begin juli

Bitcoin koers daalt naar laagste punt sinds begin juli

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram De bitcoin koers daalt eind augustus 2025 fors en noteert het laagste niveau sinds 8 juli. De digitale munt verloor in korte tijd enkele procenten, onder druk van megaliquidaties en grootschalige verkoop door zogenaamde whales. De situatie wijst op toenemende onzekerheid op de cryptomarkt, terwijl handelaren belangrijke technische niveaus in de gaten houden. Bitcoin koers daalt De scherpe daling begon toen een grote investeerder meer dan 24.000 BTC verkocht. Deze actie veroorzaakte een kettingreactie van geforceerde verkopen, waarbij in korte tijd ruim 800 miljoen dollar werd geliquideerd. In de daaropvolgende dagen liepen de totale liquidaties in 24 uur tijd verder op tot meer dan 530 miljoen dollar. Dit zorgde voor extra druk op de bitcoin koers en bracht de munt onder de grens van 109.000 dollar. Het gevolg is dat de markt opnieuw test waar de belangrijkste steun ligt. Handelaren wijzen op 107.000 dollar als cruciaal punt. Als de verkoopdruk aanhoudt, kijken analisten zelfs naar 100.000 dollar als volgend scenario. Technische signalen geven gemengd beeld Hoewel de bitcoin koers daalt, zien sommige technische indicatoren er minder negatief uit. De relatieve sterkte-index (RSI), een veelgebruikte graadmeter voor overbought of oversold markten, laat op de vieruursgrafiek een positieve divergentie zien. Dat betekent dat de RSI hogere bodems maakt terwijl de koers lagere bodems neerzet. Dit patroon kan duiden op een mogelijk herstel op korte termijn. Toch blijft de kans groot dat de neerwaartse trend nog even doorzet. De eerstvolgende weerstanden liggen rond 117.000 en 123.000 dollar. Pas als die niveaus weer worden doorbroken, kunnen bulls opnieuw ademhalen. Hieronder zie je de geschiedenis van de winsten (en verliezen) van bitcoin per kwartaal: Bitcoin winsten per maand Macro-economie en seizoenseffecten werken tegen Naast technische factoren spelen macro-economische omstandigheden de bitcoin koers parten. Augustus en september zijn traditioneel zwakke maanden voor de cryptomarkt. Daar komt bij dat recente inflatiecijfers uit de Verenigde Staten de zorgen over het beleid van de Federal Reserve opnieuw aanwakkeren. Ook zien we dat bepaalde bitcoin whales hun BTC verkopen voor Ether. Hoewel veel beleggers rekening houden met een renteverlaging in september, is die nog niet zeker. Als economische cijfers sterker uitvallen dan verwacht, kan de Fed besluiten het beleid minder snel te verruimen. Dat zou betekenen dat risicovolle assets zoals bitcoin voorlopig weinig steun krijgen van het macroklimaat. Actuele data over de bitcoin koers Prijs: circa 108.320 dollar Marktkapitalisatie: 2,16 biljoen dollar Sats per dollar: ongeveer 923 All Time High: 124.400 dollar op 14 augustus 2025 Daling vanaf ATH: -12,9 procent in 15 dagen tijd Waarde in goud: 31,4 ounce Bitcoin versus goud marktkapitalisatie: 8,89 procent In bedrijfsschappen: 2.285.604 BTC, goed voor 247,6 miljard dollar (11,48 procent van de totale supply) Deze cijfers maken duidelijk dat de bitcoin koers daalt, maar dat de munt ondanks de recente terugval nog altijd een stevig aandeel heeft in institutionele portefeuilles en zijn rol als digitaal alternatief voor goud behoudt. Conclusie over de bitcoin koers De bitcoin koers daalt eind augustus 2025 naar het laagste punt in bijna twee maanden. De terugval is het gevolg van grote liquidaties en verkoopdruk van whales, in combinatie met macro-economische onzekerheid en een zwakke seizoensperiode. Technisch gezien zijn er signalen die wijzen op een mogelijk herstel, maar de markt blijft kwetsbaar zolang de koers niet terugkeert boven de 117.000 tot 123.000 dollar. Institutionele adoptie en reserves in bedrijfsbalansen laten zien dat het vertrouwen in bitcoin op de lange termijn overeind blijft, ook in een periode waarin de bitcoin koers daalt. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin koers daalt naar laagste punt sinds begin juli is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,422.44-3.55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.144-5.21%
SATS
SATS$0.00000003622-5.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 04:16
Share
TOKEN6900 Announces Token Launch on September 3rd at 2PM UTC – Best Altcoin to Buy Now

TOKEN6900 Announces Token Launch on September 3rd at 2PM UTC – Best Altcoin to Buy Now

In response to strong demand, TOKEN6900 has extended its presale for a limited period, giving investors a final opportunity to participate before the token goes live on exchanges. With the market moving sideways, this presale has already caught the attention of savvy investors who are positioning themselves for what could be the next breakout meme […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005705-16.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01258-5.05%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0229-37.87%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/30 03:42
Share

Trending News

More

Pepeto Gains Steam as Best Memecoin of 2025 While Ether Hits New All-Time-High, Are They The Best Crypto Tokens?

Bitcoin koers daalt naar laagste punt sinds begin juli

TOKEN6900 Announces Token Launch on September 3rd at 2PM UTC – Best Altcoin to Buy Now

DeFi Development UK: How DFDV Revolutionizes Solana Strategy with Bold Expansion

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?