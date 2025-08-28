Jupiter Lend debuts with 40 vaults and stablecoin support

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 00:10
Jupiter
JUP$0.5018+6.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,728.18+1.02%
Instadapp
FLUID$6.396+1.78%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001671+0.72%

Jupiter DEX added another service to its suite, turning into one of the complete DeFi hubs on Solana. Jupiter announced the creation of its initial lending service, with 40 vaults and $2M in incentives. 

Jupiter is adding another service to its suite, launching a native lending solution. Jupiter Lend announced its public beta launch, with 40 active vaults and $2M in incentives. The lending protocol was created in partnership with Fluid DeFi. Jupiter Lend announced its launch in August, releasing an audited public beta just weeks later. 

Until recently, Jupiter was mostly a hub for DEX activity, routing, and trading. In the past few months, Solana accelerated its lending activity, mostly driven by Kamino Lend. Now, Jupiter aims to grab a piece of the growing liquidity and demand for collateralized loans. 

Jupiter aims to compete with a new liquidation engine, offering lower risk and fees for holding positions. The new lending vault uses the Fluid loan technology, allowing multiple lending loops without fear of liquidation. 

Jupiter to boost Solana-based BTC lending

The new lending protocol will start out with a selection of stablecoins, including USDC, USDT, EURC, USDG, USDS, and syrupUSDC. Both borrowers and lenders will have special incentives to boost activity. 

Additionally, Jupiter’s vaults will accept Solana versions of wrapped BTC, including cbBTC by Coinbase, xBTC, and the oldest asset, WBTC. Solana is becoming one of the significant BTC-based lending platforms, with over $300M of BTC liquidity on Kamino. 

Jupiter will also use liquid staking token JupSOL and JitoSOL, in addition to the native JLP. New assets will be added weekly, after community feedback. The native JUP token is also available from day one to be deposited as collateral and borrow USDC against it. 

JUP gets a boost from lending launch

JUP rallied by more than 6% in the past day, rising to $0.49. The token may benefit from the incentive for lending loops if traders decide to buy back with borrowed funds. JUP remains pressured by its ongoing token unlocks, as recently reported by Cryptopolitan.

JUP recovered close to $0.50, as it became one of the first collateral assets. | Source: Coingecko

The new lending venue will benefit from Coinbase’s Stablecoin Bootstrap Fund, increasing initial liquidity. 

Jupiter Lend will launch with $16M in initial liquidity, deposited at the pre-launch stage in August. To compare, Kamino Lend recently broke above $3B in liquidity, while Maple Finance broke above $2B. 

Jupiter has the advantage of a native app with access to multiple services. The routing service and aggregator are still among the top 3 Solana apps based on daily fees. Demand for Solana DeFi rose as the platform now carries over $11.3B in total value locked, with over $12B in circulating stablecoins.

Jupiter locks in over $2B in liquidity on decentralized pairs. Additionally, the protocol achieved $2.66M in daily fees, with an increase in the past few weeks. Jupiter’s services are tracking Solana’s overall DeFi recovery and inflow of stablecoins. The app benefits from the meme trend through DEX routing, general transfers, and swaps. Lending and DeFi now aim to replace meme tokens as the leading user activity on Solana.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/jup-rallies-as-jupiter-adds-lending-service/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Protos, Baton Corp, the parent company of the Meme coin platform Pump Fun, has hired the well-known law firm Brown Rudnick to
FUNToken
FUN$0.009446-0.10%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003047+7.40%
WELL3
WELL$0.0003004-8.96%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:53
Share
Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Its unique Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.) enables holders of $MIRROR to earn automatic, multi-token rewards for life. Consequently, investors gain […] The post Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life appeared first on Coindoo.
MemeCore
M$0.41767-4.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01328+0.91%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.0000438+0.13%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/28 01:29
Share
The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Learn how a Bayesian Network model predicts defective story points in Extreme Programming.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01742+0.51%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/27 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Russia’s campaign against US tech escalates with new lawsuits

Lightchain AI Crypto Crossroads– “SEC” Promises of Leadership, Shadows of Enforcement