JUST IN: One of Japan’s Largest Banks Steps Up to the Cryptocurrency Sector

Japan Post Bank, one of Japan’s largest banks, plans to offer depositors a digital currency in fiscal 2026 that can be used for fast trading of blockchain-based financial products.

The bank wants to make its 190 trillion yen (about $1.29 trillion) in deposits more effective and revive long-dormant accounts.

The digital currency in question will be DCJPY, developed by Tokyo-based DeCurret DCP. Users will be able to link savings accounts with this currency, which will have a unit value of 1 yen = 1 DCJPY, and will be able to make instant conversions through the app. This will allow investors to buy and sell digital securities and other digital assets much faster.

Japan Post Bank is looking to expand its client base, which is predominantly elderly, with younger investors. Digital currency will facilitate the trading of blockchain-based security tokens backed by assets like real estate and bonds. These tokens offer a potential return of 3% to 5%. Delivery and settlement processes, which typically take two days with traditional methods, will be instantaneous with digital currency technology.

The bank is also working to enable local governments to pay their grants and aid through DCJPY. This will automatically transfer payments to accounts and digitize public processes. DeCurret DCP is in discussions with local governments on this issue.

According to a report published in April by Boston Consulting Group and Ripple, the market for tokenized real-world assets will grow from $600 billion in 2025 to $18.9 trillion in 2033. This growth is seen as a key trend supporting Japan Post Bank’s plans.

*This is not investment advice.

