JUST IN – Rapid Crypto Pivot: Bo Hines Leaves White House Role And Lands At Tether

Bo Hines has joined Tether Inc. just days after stepping down from his role in US President Donald Trump’s crypto task force, taking a job that will push the company’s foray into the US market.

According to reports, Hines will serve as Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and United States Strategy and will focus on aligning Tether’s business with incoming rules under the GENIUS bill.

He left the White House post on August 9 and, based on reports, fielded offers from about 50 projects before choosing Tether.

Rapid Transition To Private Sector

The move came fast. Reports have disclosed that Hines resigned and within a week became one of the most sought-after figures in crypto.

Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s CEO, framed the hire as part of a broader US expansion plan and said Hines’ knowledge of Washington will help the firm navigate new rules.

Hines had been involved in promoting a “Made in USA” angle while at the task force, and he spent roughly seven months in that role.

GENIUS Bill Puts Spotlight On Stablecoins

Lawmakers are now advancing clearer rules for stablecoins, and the GENIUS bill focuses largely on fiat-backed tokens. Based on reports, USDT’s reserve mix — partially backed by fiat and heavily weighted in US Treasury bills — may not fit neatly into the bill’s main outlines.

That gap is one reason Tether wants someone with policy experience who can talk to regulators and explain how USDT could operate under stricter rules. Hines is expected to meet with policy makers and other stakeholders to press Tether’s case.

Tether’s Scale And Crypto Growth

Tether is a massive player. Reports place the firm among the top 15 holders of US Treasury debt with about $120 billion in bonds.

Supply metrics in 2025 underline that scale: 50 billion new USDT were minted on TRON and Ethereum this year, taking total USDT from 117 billion in January to over 160 billion.

Usage is concentrated in the Asia Pacific region and Europe, while in the US some dollar-based trading has shifted toward more regulated options like USDC on centralized platforms.

Hines’ hire signals that Tether sees both risk and opportunity in the US. According to statements, he’ll work to make Tether’s activities compatible with US rules and to push product work that aims for “stability, compliance, and innovation” — language Hines used to describe his goals.

Featured image from Allison Joyce/Getty Images, chart from TradingView