JUST IN! Stablecoin Giant Circle Announces Surprise Altcoin Investment! Price Soars!

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 04:32
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.35+1.38%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005293-8.31%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01726+0.97%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001889+0.90%

Following Tether, stablecoin giant Circle (USDC) announced its investment in HYPE.

Circle also said it is considering becoming a validator and is exploring HyperEVM and HIP-3 incentive programs.

Following the news, the price of HYPE experienced a sudden price increase.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/just-in-stablecoin-giant-circle-announces-surprise-altcoin-investment-price-soars/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
