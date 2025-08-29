JUST IN! Tether (USDT) Announces Major Bitcoin (BTC) Announcement! Here’s Everything You Need to Know!

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 02:21
Bitcoin
Tether, the cryptocurrency industry’s largest stablecoin USDT issuer, made an important announcement.

Tether officially announced that it will be bringing USDT support to the Bitcoin network. This will allow local USDT transfers to be made directly to Bitcoin wallets. With this new move, Tether will now be able to operate directly on the Bitcoin network.

Tether will launch USDT on RGB, its second-layer protocol built on Bitcoin, enabling native transfers of USDT to a Bitcoin wallet. Users will be able to hold USDT alongside their Bitcoin in the same wallet and transfer it directly.

By bringing USDT to RGB, Tether is helping to open a new frontier for money in Bitcoin.

Users will be able to hold and transfer USDT in the same wallet as their Bitcoin, enjoy the benefits of private and sovereign transactions, and even send and receive value offline.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said:

“Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that feels truly native, lightweight, private, and scalable.

With RGB, USDT gains a powerful new foothold in Bitcoin, reinforcing our belief that Bitcoin is the foundation for a freer financial future.

This announcement underscores Tether’s leadership in expanding the reach of stablecoins and its commitment to ensuring that Bitcoin remains not only the original cryptocurrency, but also the foundation of global, everyday money.”

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/just-in-tether-usdt-announces-major-bitcoin-btc-announcement-heres-everything-you-need-to-know/

