Justice Department Launches Criminal Mortgage Fraud Investigation into Fed Governor Lisa Cook

By: Coincentral
2025/09/04 23:42
TLDR

  • The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Lisa Cook over alleged mortgage fraud related to properties in Michigan, Georgia, and Massachusetts.
  • President Trump’s attempt to fire Cook was based on the mortgage fraud allegations, leading to a legal battle over the Fed’s independence.
  • Cook denies the allegations and argues that any discrepancies were disclosed during her 2022 confirmation process.
  • Cook’s lawsuit against Trump challenges his attempt to remove her and could be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The U.S. Justice Department has initiated a criminal mortgage fraud investigation into Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. The inquiry follows allegations that Cook misrepresented properties listed as primary residences to secure lower mortgage rates. These claims, first raised by Bill Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), have become a central part of the legal and political battle surrounding Cook’s position at the Federal Reserve.

Lisa Cook Allegations and Legal Implications for Lisa Cook

The investigation into Lisa Cook centers around the mortgage filings for three properties in Michigan, Georgia, and Massachusetts. The U.S. Justice Department has issued grand jury subpoenas in both Georgia and Michigan as part of its probe. These subpoenas are tied to allegations that Cook listed more than one property as her primary residence when applying for mortgages, potentially violating regulations designed to ensure transparency and fairness in mortgage lending.

Bill Pulte, a Trump appointee and director of the FHFA, played a pivotal role in initiating the fraud allegations. Pulte accused Cook of intentionally misrepresenting the properties to benefit from more favorable mortgage rates, an accusation that President Trump later cited when he attempted to remove Cook from her role as a Federal Reserve governor.

Cook, who was appointed to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in 2022, has consistently denied the allegations. In a recent court filing, Cook’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, stated, “She did not ever commit mortgage fraud,” and emphasized that any discrepancies were disclosed during her confirmation process.

Cook’s Lawsuit Against Trump

Lisa Cook has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump in federal court, challenging his attempt to fire her from the Federal Reserve. Cook argues that Trump’s action is illegal and undermines the independence of the Federal Reserve, which is crucial for setting economic policies without political interference.

In her lawsuit, Cook contends that the allegations against her were known at the time of her confirmation. She asserts that the disclosure of her mortgage information was part of the vetting process for her appointment and that any inconsistencies in her filings cannot now be used as a basis for her dismissal.

The case is expected to escalate further, with potential implications for the future of the Federal Reserve’s independence and how political figures can influence its governance. The lawsuit will likely be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court, which could ultimately decide the fate of Cook’s position.

Political and Legal Context

The criminal investigation into Lisa Cook is the latest chapter in an ongoing political saga. It reflects broader concerns about the role of public officials and their accountability in the mortgage lending process. While the U.S. government has launched investigations into mortgage fraud involving public figures, Cook’s case stands out due to the high-profile nature of her position at the Federal Reserve.

Cook’s legal battle also comes against the backdrop of a politically charged environment, with President Trump accusing the Federal Reserve of failing to meet his economic objectives. The legal and political tensions between the White House and the Federal Reserve have grown over the years, especially as Trump has repeatedly called for aggressive interest rate cuts to spur economic growth.

Lisa Cook is the third public official to be targeted in a criminal investigation over mortgage fraud allegations. Alongside Cook, criminal probes have been launched into Democratic U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia “Tish” James. These investigations are part of a broader push by the Justice Department to hold public officials accountable for any alleged misconduct related to mortgage applications.

The post Justice Department Launches Criminal Mortgage Fraud Investigation into Fed Governor Lisa Cook appeared first on CoinCentral.

