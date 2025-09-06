Justin Bieber Builds On ‘Swag’ Album With Quick Follow-Up ‘Swag II’

Justin Bieber NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Justin Bieber has wasted little time in sharing new music following the release of his album Swag in July. The Grammy-winning hitmaker has released Swag II, a surprise follow-up to his previous LP that spawned top-20 singles like “Daisies” and “Yukon.”

The Swag II reissue, boasting 23 tracks on top of the first 21, arrives two weeks after Bieber marked the first birthday of his child, Jack Blues Bieber, with wife Hailey Bieber. On the new project, Bieber continues to open up about his personal life – namely, his marriage and speculation about substance abuse – with the help of star producers like Mike Will Made It and Mk.gee.

“They try to say I’m out of my mind / But now they singing every line,” Bieber sings on opening track “Speed Demon.” “I got a lot of mountains to climb / Had to leave some beggars behind / And there’s something that’s stronger than me / That’s paving me a new lane and giving me an energy / And there’s something in the way she made me certain I’m enough / Everyday she put the loving on me / And all the people that be doubting on me / They gave me witness my redemption, now they up on my seat.”

Bieber similarly shares his appreciation for and commitment to his wife on tracks like “I Do,” “Mother in You,” “Don’t Wanna,” and Tems collab “I Think You’re Special.”

“I do / I mean it when I say that I do / Nobody gets to touch you / I do / You’ll always be the one that I choose,” he croons on “I Do,” adding, “[I’ve] never loved you more than I do right now.”

It remains to be seen whether Bieber will take both Swag projects on the road. The Grammy winner cut his Justice World Tour in 2022 short after having to prioritize his health.