Justin Bieber’s Nearly-Decade-Old Song Reaches New Peaks

Justin Bieber fans are busy consuming his new album Swag, which dropped about a month ago. The Canadian singer-songwriter had been quiet for years, so it was really pretty thrilling when he delivered the project, which arrived with only a few hours of warning. Multiple tracks from Swag, including the singles “Daisies” and “Yukon,” continue to perform well across a number of Billboard charts, and his current campaign could continue for months.

At the same time that those two smashes enjoy their moment in the sun, an almost decade-old cut by the Grammy winner is also on the rise globally.

“Let Me Love You” Hits New Peaks Worldwide

In 2016, Bieber teamed up with electronic producer DJ Snake for “Let Me Love You.” The tropical house tune went on to become a huge hit all around the world, as it was sonically trendy and Bieber was one of the hottest pop hitmakers of that era.

“Let Me Love You” currently appears on both of Billboard’s global tallies, and it reaches new all-time peaks. The DJ Snake/Bieber collaboration returns to the Billboard Global 200 at No. 179. The track has spent just two weeks on the list, which ranks the most consumed songs all around the world, and as it reappears, it sits higher than ever before.

On the Billboard Global Excluding U.S. chart — which focuses on every country except the United States — “Let Me Love You” jumps 20 spaces to No. 133, which now stands as the loftiest space it has ever reached.

“Daisies” and “Yukon” Live on the Global Charts

Bieber fills three spaces on both global rankings at the moment. “Daisies” is still present inside the top 10, while “Yukon” inches closer to its all-time high point.

“Daisies” and “Yukon” Continue to Climb

Including both global charts, “Daisies” can be found on eight Billboard rankings. The track, which is being promoted to pop radio in America, breaks into the top 10 for the first time on the Pop Airplay chart, inching from No. 12 to No. 8, while simultaneously hitting a new peak on the general Radio Songs tally, where it’s up to No. 20.

“Yukon” Hits No. 1 on Several Charts in the U.S.

“Yukon” sits in lower positions on any of the rankings where it overlaps with “Daisies,” but because Billboard has classified it as R&B, and it’s being pushed to radio stations that focus on that style, “Yukon” lives on a lucky 13 tallies. The track has turned out to be a smash on the R&B rankings and on airplay rosters focused on that and similar styles. This week, “Yukon” even gives Bieber another No. 1 on a handful of Billboard charts in America, including the R&B Streaming Songs list.