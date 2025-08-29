Justin Sun backs proposal to cut Tron fees by 60%, says users will benefit most

Key Takeaways
- Tron’s network fees will decrease by 60% after approval from the Super Representative community.
- The fee cut is expected to benefit users, with future reviews planned to maintain network competitiveness.
Justin Sun, the founder of the Tron blockchain, has voiced support for a community proposal to slash Tron’s network by 60% as he believes it will benefit users and drive long-term growth.
The proposal, known as Tron Improvement Proposal #789 and submitted earlier this month, seeks to reduce Tron transaction fees by lowering the energy unit price from 210 sun to 100 sun. The move was driven by TRX’s price doubling since 2024, which had sharply raised on-chain costs and discouraged user and developer activity.
The proposal has already passed and is set to take effect today at 20:00 (GMT+8). It will mark the largest fee reduction in the network’s history.
While acknowledging short-term impacts on revenue, Sun indicated that profitability would improve over time as network activity increases.
He added that the Tron Super Representative community will implement quarterly reviews of network fees, considering factors such as TRX price movements, network activity, and growth metrics to maintain a competitive positioning.
Tron ranks as the fifth-largest blockchain by total value locked, with TVL topping $6 billion as of August 28, CoinGecko data shows. The network has also grown its stablecoin supply by 40% since the start of the year.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/tron-fee-reduction-user-benefit/