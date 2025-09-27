Justin Sun Faces Allegations of Controlling 60% of Tron’s TRX Supply

TLDR

A new Bloomberg report claims Justin Sun holds over 60% of all circulating Tron (TRX) tokens. This news challenges the project’s goal of decentralization. Despite the serious allegations, the TRX market has shown little volatility in response so far. The situation has caught the attention of investors and analysts alike, raising questions about the future of the blockchain.

Justin Sun Faces Legal Battle Over TRX Control

Tron markets itself as a decentralized blockchain aiming to improve the internet’s infrastructure. However, the recent report casts doubt on its decentralized nature. “With over 60% of TRX held by one person, there’s a clear contradiction to the project’s mission,” said a blockchain analyst. Such a concentration of tokens could undermine the blockchain’s credibility in the eyes of investors and developers.

Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, has yet to address the claims fully. Instead, he is involved in a legal battle against Bloomberg over the accusations. Despite his efforts to refute the claims, the situation raises concerns about the project’s long-term direction.

Market Impact and Community Reaction

The TRX price has remained relatively stable despite the controversy surrounding Justin Sun’s alleged control over most of the tokens. Investors are taking a wait-and-see approach to the news, with few dramatic market moves.

“The news doesn’t seem to have shaken the market as expected,” said a cryptocurrency market analyst.

While social media reactions have been adverse, most commentators are not surprised by the allegations. Justin Sun has faced criticism before for his handling of TRX and past controversies. However, the latest claims highlight a growing distrust within the community regarding the project’s future.

Justin Sun is also pursuing legal action against Bloomberg over the claims of centralization. A recent court ruling did not favor him, adding to the growing challenges. If the case goes further, it will force both parties to present their evidence publicly, bringing more transparency to the issue.

