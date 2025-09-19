Justin Sun teases TRON reveal as TRX holds $0.35 support

Justin Sun set Thursday 8 p.m. UTC+8 for a major TRON reveal.

Hyperliquid hit record highs with new stablecoin and USDC expansion.

TRON advanced with lower fees, U.S. government data adoption, and cross-chain swaps.

Tron founder Justin Sun announced on X that he will reveal a major development on Thursday at 8 p.m. (UTC+8). He described the update as “the big one” and acknowledged it was “late,” without offering further details.

Sun has often used cryptic hints to stir anticipation. In May, a vague message from him preceded a 10% surge in TRX trading volume within hours.

The post quickly triggered speculation. One user suggested the reveal could involve a TRON version of a Hyperliquid rival, given the decentralized derivatives exchange’s momentum.

Others shared memes, noting that a reveal of this scale could boost attention on TRON’s ecosystem tokens. Similarly, other memes suggest that Tron’s price may see an uptick once details are disclosed

For context, its earlier cryptic message in August saw commentators highlighting the possibility of new stablecoin plans after the recent phase-out of USDJ, TRON’s algorithmic stablecoin.

Hyperliquid’s Growing Momentum

Hyperliquid’s HYPE token climbed to about $59 on Thursday, setting an all-time high. Traders linked the rally to expectations for the USDH stablecoin launch, aimed at expanding liquidity.

Notably, Hyper, with a market cap of $16 billion, has surged almost 40% over the past month. It has now massively outperformed the top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP in the period.

Meanwhile, Circle, issuer of USDC, also deepened its involvement with Hyperliquid by deploying USDC on HyperEVM. It plans to enable cross-chain transfers through its Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) V2, which could improve interoperability for traders and liquidity providers.

TRON Advances in September

TRON itself has made notable strides this month. The network implemented Proposal 789, reducing energy fees by about 60% to make transactions more cost-effective for users.

The U.S. Department of Commerce also selected TRON to store cryptographic hashes of official GDP data, marking a rare case of blockchain adoption by a U.S. federal agency.

Earlier in August, Tron network expanded its reach through a new integration with deBridge, a cross-chain interoperability platform. The bridge supports swaps between TRON, Solana, Avalanche, and other chains.

Within 48 hours of launch, it processed over $210 million in transactions, highlighting strong initial demand.

With Hyperliquid strengthening its role in decentralized derivatives and TRON increasing its real-world and cross-chain use cases, Thursday’s reveal could indicate TRON’s next strategic direction.