Justin Sun: Tron to Adjust Fees to Stay Competitive

Justin Sun announced that the Tron community will adjust network fees as the TRX price and transaction costs increase. To keep Tron competitive and user-friendly, the community plans to reduce transaction fees by lowering energy prices, increasing energy limits, or promoting energy staking. This move aims to balance rising costs while maintaining smooth transactions for users. It shows Tron’s commitment to adapting in a growing crypto market and supporting its community’s needs.

