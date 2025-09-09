Justin Sun’s USDD Expands to Ethereum With 12% APY Incentives

Justin Sun’s USDD stablecoin has officially launched on Ethereum, marking a major step in its expansion into the broader DeFi ecosystem. The move comes as Ethereum’s stablecoin supply hit $165 billion, and USDD seeks to challenge the dominance of Tether in the $2.5 trillion stablecoin sector.Originally launched on TRON as an overcollateralized algorithmic stablecoin, USDD […]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.