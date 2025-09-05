Justin Sun’s wallet was blacklisted by the project after he transferred $9 million worth of WLFI tokens.

By: PANews
2025/09/05 07:20
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.323-1.30%
SUN
SUN$0.021569-2.78%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1839-15.44%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.09727-10.82%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00183-2.91%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02603-2.10%

PANews reported on September 5th that, according to The Block, on-chain data indicates that World Liberty Financial, backed by the Trump family, blacklisted Justin Sun's wallet early this morning after he transferred $9 million worth of WLFI tokens. WLFI's price began to fall hours before Sun's transfer. Coingecko data shows that WLFI has fallen 13.8% in the past 24 hours.

Justin Sun posted on the X platform: "Our address was only used for a few routine exchange deposit tests with extremely low amounts. The address was subsequently dispersed. It was not involved in any buying and selling operations and could not have had any impact on the market."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. SEC Chairman: The rise of stock tokenization will make private markets more accessible to the public

U.S. SEC Chairman: The rise of stock tokenization will make private markets more accessible to the public

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CNBC, Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), discussed the rise of stock tokenization and its impact on
Union
U$0.0105-16.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09877-2.28%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 22:14
Share
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:59
Share
Boerse Stuttgart Unveils Seturion for Blockchain Settlements

Boerse Stuttgart Unveils Seturion for Blockchain Settlements

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/boerse-stuttgart-seturion-launch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016205-8.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 08:14
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. SEC Chairman: The rise of stock tokenization will make private markets more accessible to the public

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Boerse Stuttgart Unveils Seturion for Blockchain Settlements

Figma's Shares Slide Following Earnings as Company Says It Isn't a Bitcoin Treasury

Trump's mobile phone business: money-making, controversy, and political-business ties