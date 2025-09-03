K33 Research Director: Bitcoin may face downward pressure in September due to macro factors

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to The Block, K33 Research Director Vetle Lunde warned that tariff pressure and the release of US economic data could trigger a price decline in Bitcoin in September, with support levels at $101,000 and $94,000 in focus. Lunde noted that perpetual contracts are highly leveraged, making the market vulnerable to liquidations. Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 15,399 coins in August, and participation in CME futures fell to a historic low. Despite short-term pressure, Lunde believes the long-term logic for Bitcoin remains unchanged and plans to re-enter the market after September.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.