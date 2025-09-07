Kaia Taps Crypto.com Onchain to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption with $USDT Integration

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/07 05:15
kaia

Kaia is excited to announce its advanced collaboration with Crypto.com’s Onchain Wallet, heating the Stablecoin Summer. The platform aims to empower its growing community of users and developers by providing a seamless onboarding experience for $USDT. This partnership is designed to simplify the use of stablecoins across decentralized applications (dApps).

Through this initiative, the users can trade, save, and build their reputation within the Kaia ecosystem. They further leverage self-custody, benefiting from security and ease. Kaia, a next-level blockchain ecosystem for DeFi, has announced the news through its official X account. The other partner, Crypto.com Onchain, is a multi-chain and non-custodial self-custody wallet.

Kaia Streamlines Stablecoin Access to its Ecosystem

Users can now leverage Crypto.com Onchain to gain access to a non-custodial wallet. This wallet onboards more than 80 blockchains, offering support for native $USDT. Through this, the users feel easy to swap, bridge, and deposit $USDT directly into Kaia. $USDT is renowned as one of the world’s most trusted stablecoins. It aims to provide stability, cross-border transfer efficiency, and secure DeFi and Web3 access.

With Crypto.com Onchain, Users leverage Kaia to deposit or swap $USDT or even trade for Kaia’s native token, $KAIA. Crypto.com Onchain aims to introduce stablecoin functionality into Kaia’s network. By doing this, the wallet is set to lower the barriers to Web3 adoption, providing a fiat-to-stablecoin-to-Web3 pathway. This incentive empowers new and expert crypto participants alike to experience improved accessibility. 

Kaia Unveils Incentives to Boost Adoption

Kaia is set to launch a limited-time campaign for users to encourage the adoption of the Onchain Wallet. The first 500 eligible users who will deposit or swap at least $50 in $USDT on Kaia while holding it for seven days, will be able to get $KAIA tokens worth $20. Moreover, $KAIA’s bonus pool of $10,000 will be rewarded to users who deposit more than $100 USDT. The ecosystem will give a reward to the top 25 users who will hold the coin.

Kaia, by partnering with Crypto.com Onchain, is poised to solidify its position to make the usage of stablecoin simpler, secure, and rewarding. In this way, the platform proves itself as a leader in accelerating mainstream adoption of Web3 all around the global market.

