KAITO price soars as Capital Launchpad activity spikes

Kaito price rose sharply as several projects launched public sales on the Kaito Capital Launchpad.

The token jumped to above $1.52 before retreating slightly to around $1.39.

Gains came amid a key milestone of $170 million in pledged allocations for the Launchpad.

Kaito AI ecosystem’s native token has surged in the past 24 hours, with price rising to highs of $1.52 amid increased activity on the Kaito Capital Launchpad.

At the time of writing, KAITO traded around $1.39, about 38% up on the day and with daily volume of over $462 million.

This trading volume represented a 1,230% spike in activity on Kaito AI, largely aligning with the surge to over $170 million in pledged allocations across the Kaito Capital Launchpad.

Kaito price surges amid milestone for Launchpad

The Kaito Capital Launchpad, a platform designed to facilitate public sales for promising blockchain projects, has attracted substantial investor interest.

Within the past few days, the platform has seen a surge in public token sales by artificial intelligence and blockchain-powered projects.

Some of these include a public sale for the video AI model Everlyn, which sold out hours after launch on September 4, 2025.

The project targeted a $2 million raise at a $250 million fully diluted valuation, and sold out amid an oversubscribed event.

Another platform, venture capital-backed Play AI, saw its sale go live on September 8, 2025 and aims to raise over $2 million at a $50 million FDV.

Play AI will see 50% of tokens unlocked at its token generation event set for October 2025.

The Boundless team completed allocations for its public sale on Sept. 2, 2025, after it also saw a significantly oversubscribed sale with $71.5 million pledged.

Demand came from approximately 22,000 investors.

These achievements have fueled Kaito Capital Launchpad to over $170 million in pledged allocations.

KAITO’s price has also picked up as the token benefits from the ecosystem’s growing traction and the success of its launchpad projects.

What’s next for the KAITO price?

Predicting the future trajectory of KAITO’s price is difficult. However, what happens next will likely hinge on several factors.

Kaito price chart by CoinMarketCap

The Capital Launchpad’s momentum in onboarding projects such as Everlyn AI and playAI Network is signalling sustained investor appetite.

The platform’s ability to consistently attract oversubscribed rounds suggests strong market confidence in Kaito’s broader initiative, with buy-side demand likely to remain elevated.

As such, the token’s price could benefit from this sentiment boost and target highs of $2.92 – the all-time high seen in February 2025.

However, volatility for projects and across the crypto market may allow bears to assert themselves.

Broader market conditions, including regulatory developments and macroeconomic trends, will also play a role.

This means traders may want to keep an eye not just on Kaito AI’s ecosystem but also the overall outlook for cryptocurrencies amid the intersection of AI and decentralised finance.

Key levels to watch on the downside include $1.24 and $1.12.