KANGDANIEL Is ‘Open-Minded’ When It Comes To His Music

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 04:15
KANGDANIEL

Artistic Round Alliance

KANGDANIEL is digitally in-the-know, aware of all the latest internet trends.

The 28-year-old singer likes to post funny videos of himself and his cats, and recently collaborated with social media content creator Haley Kalil. He likes to post funny memes on his Instagram stories when they relate to his life. For example, when Kang the Conqueror was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, KANGDANIEL posted an image of the character screaming, “I am Kang,” finding humor in the fact that they shared the same name. During a music show, he forgot to introduce his song, posting a meme afterward to express his embarrassment.

It became even more apparent when he brought up a viral video during his Los Angeles soundcheck performance of his ACT: NEW EPISODE world tour. He had walked on stage wearing a Labubu, given to him by a staff member, on his belt loop. Fans complimented his plush, prompting him to show it off, imitating the viral “24-karat Labubu.”

“This is my first Labubu,” he tells the audience. “Have you seen the video on TikTok, she said, ‘I got the 24-karat Labubu. It’s the only one.’ That was fun.”

He pauses, remembering another video from the same TikTok user, and imitates her voice, “‘Somebody stole my 24-karat Labubu.”

Even during our interview after the soundcheck, he made references to other viral jokes and characters, as well as to music he’s heard through popular short-form content. He’s aware of what’s going on in the internet world.

“Do you know the Hongdae guy meme?” He asks after the question of potential musical collaborations is brought up. After getting confirmation on the awareness of the character, he responds, imitating the character, “I am open-mindeu.”

His infectious laugh filled the room, making it hard not to smile and laugh along with him. It’s these humorous interactions and anecdotes – along with his remarkable musical talent – that have made him one of the most beloved artists in Korea. His fame has expanded globally, as this was not his first tour within North America. Two years ago, his first world tour, “FIRST PARADE,” was so popular worldwide that a documentary was made surrounding his concert journey.

With the North American leg of ACT: NEW EPISODE, which began earlier this month in Charlotte, North Carolina, he’s been performing a show almost every other night.

“Los Angeles is our 10th stage,” he smiles as he sighs. “I’ve been through a lot. I’ve been performing a lot. It always feels new, full of excitement, and a lot of curiosity too. My last tour was two and a half years ago. Since then, I’ve changed a lot with my vocal style, how I perform, and just as an artist. I changed a lot, and I want to show them. I really enjoy showing them.”

KANGDANIEL ACT: NEW EPISODE World Tour

Artistic Round Alliance

Below, KANGDANIEL talks about his tour, what prompted it, how he prepared for it, his favorite moments, his recent new English track ‘NO DAY,’ and his plans for new music.

Laura Sirikul: This is your second tour in the US. The first was in 2023 with KANGDANIEL: ‘First Parade’ World Tour. What did you want to bring for this tour?

KANGDANIEL: When I am recording an album or digital single, I’m only [performing] inside the studio. I have a lot of experience in studio recording, but when I’m on the stage, I always feel new. There are so many random situations that come up sometimes, so I learned how to adapt to the stage. That’s all I think.

How does it feel to be reunited with your American fans? Their energy is very different.

I really want to thank the American fans. Time flies, but they’re waiting for me. I really appreciate it. Nowadays, there are so many new things that come up every day, a new song, album, or new artists. I debuted six years ago, and they still remember me and carry my music. That’s a lot of support. It’s a big support to me.

What has been surprising for you while on this tour? How do fans in this country differ from those in other countries?

The USA name is United States of America, right? So each state has a lot of different vibes. I was really surprised by that. [Before this tour], I’ve only been to LA, New York, and Chicago. But this time, there are so many new places for me. I had a dangerous experience too. When I was at the coin laundry with our dancers, I saw some cops come in and arrest somebody. We were like, ‘Oh geez.’ This was my first time seeing someone get arrested. It was interesting.

[jokes] Welcome to America.

[laughs] The fans said the same to me. [One of my] fans said, “Welcome to Chicago.”

We need to talk about the barking. It’s a Western thing: Americans and Europeans do this. What was your reaction when you first heard it?

I remember the first time I heard fans barking. I was performing in Paris. I was kind of afraid. Why are they acting like a dog? Why are they barking at me? Back then, I didn’t understand that culture, but now I enjoy it. It means you’re charming or sexy or something like that. I enjoyed it.

You toured in 2023. What made now the right time for you to embark on a world tour?

I decided to tour in June or July. We talked about the paper things or emails with the promoters. This is the last time to do it before I go to the military. So, I should perform and say hello and goodbye to my fans. I just felt it.

What is the significance of the tour name: 2025 ACT: NEW EPISODE?

We started the tour as “ACT” when we performed in Asia and Europe. During the tour, I released another album, so I wanted to put more songs on the setlist from my new album [Glow to Haze]. So, just having the title of ACT didn’t make sense. I wanted to put something cool on it. Maybe all the albums and the title song, “Episode” [from the new album], together as a name. ACT: New Episode just made sense, so I changed the name.

Since you’ve done a world tour, would you like to perform at any festivals or conventions like Coachella or Lollapalooza?

Every festival. Every single festival.

At the start of your tour, you released your English single, “NO DAY.” It is so mellow, and reminds me of a mixture of Bruno Mars “The Lazy Song.” What was the inspiration for that?

My producer friend and I would often talk about our lives and how our days went. We just talk about stupid things and drink together. Back then, we talked like, “Yo, how’s your day?” “Oh, nothing, I’ve worn this hoodie for four days straight. I didn’t do laundry.” I’m doing my thing. I’m okay. Then I asked, “Can you say that again?” In that moment, the lyrics just came up from how our days go. It’s about my life.

So, it’s true you wore a hoodie for four days straight?

Not me. [laughs] That’s the producer. That’s not me. [laughs]

With you singing more English songs, can fans expect an all-English album? What kind of genre would you like to explore?

There are so many genres in the world. Recently, there have been so many [kinds of] Brazilian funk music on social media and short-form videos. I made those kinds of songs while on tour. Every night I’m [working] on songs with my friends in Korea. I don’t think about genre that much. K-pop is just K-pop for me. There’s K-pop as a song and as a genre; there are transitional sections. Some producers only use only [certain] instruments that are only for K-pop. I don’t want just to do that. As for an English album, I think I’ll make one soon.

What about any collaborations that you’d like to do?

I like EDM. There are so many options and good artists in this place. Maybe someday. [pauses] Do you know the Hongdae Guy meme? [laughs]

Yes.

[laughs] I’m open-mindeu to work with anyone.

You have talked about Brazilian music. Is there any possibility for a Spanish, Portuguese, or Latin-based song?

I hope so. DM me, please. [laughs] I am open-minded.

KANGDANIEL continues his ACT: NEW EPISODE World Tour in Latin America, beginning on September 26 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, followed by São Paulo, Brazil, on September 28, and Mexico City, Mexico, on September 30.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/laurasirikul/2025/09/23/kangdaniel-is-open-minded-when-it-comes-to-his-music/

