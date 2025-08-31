Kansas City Current Mark First NWSL Team To Clinch Spot In Playoffs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 12:19
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0587-4.91%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04647-2.27%
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.4651+2.81%
FORM
FORM$3.7393+3.46%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

the Kansas City Current officially became the first NWSL team to secure their spot in the 2025 NWS Playoffs following a 2-0 win against North Carolina Courage

Kansas City Current

On Saturday night, the Kansas City Current officially became the first NWSL team to secure their spot in the 2025 NWS Playoffs. With a 2-0 win against the North Carolina Courage, this officially marks their third playoff appearance.

“We’re playing in a good form, we’re winning games in different ways,” said Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski. “Our goal is to come out as a group and to be the best that we possibly can be in every game we play. We’ve operated like that for a year and a half and we’re only focused on being the best we can be in this game.”

Current secure sixth consecutive shutout

The win against the Courage marked Kansas City’s sixth consecutive shutout, which ties the league record. The Current reached the benchmark with 46 points, which also equalizes the Orlando Pride, who were the first team to reach the milestone last year.

The Current finally found a breakthrough in the 31’ minute as they pressured the Courage through several set piece plays. From outside the box, Izzy Rodriguez launched the ball to the net where it soared past the defense to give them a 1-0 lead.

Although the Current continued to create chances in the box through their top goal scorer Temwa Chawinga, Kansas City was ultimately issued with a penalty kick in the 41’ minute. From the top of the spot stood none other than Lo’eau Labonta, who is tied third for all-time in NWSL history for converted penalties.

At the top of the spot, Labonta swiftly used a right-footed ball to sweep past Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy and ultimately doubled the lead 2-0 for the Current.

“The job’s not finished”

The Current are No. 1 in NWSL standings for the most goals scored with 36 in the NWSL regular season. Overall, Chawinga sits at the No. 2 spot of goal scorers from across the league with 11.

“We’re excited but the job’s not finished,” said Claire Hutton. “We have a lot to do, I think we have eight games left in the league and we want to finish out, winning every single game. Whether we’re at home or away and we’re here to win a championship we’re not here just to win the league, we’re not here just to make playoffs, we’re making a difference this year.”

Kansas City has eight more games in the 2025 NWSL regular season and currently hold a 15-1-2 (wins, draws, losses) record.

Kansas City Current

The Current locked in their first playoff spot in 2022 where they went on to play in the 2022 NWSL Championship and fell 2-0 to the Portland Thorns. The club also secured the fourth seed in the 2024 NWSL Playoffs and after a win against the Courage at CPKC Stadium, they eventually fell in the semifinals to the Orlando Pride, who are the reigning champions.

Kansas City has eight more games in the 2025 NWSL regular season and currently hold a 15-1-2 (wins, draws, losses) record.

The next match up for Kansas City will be Bay FC as they take on their opponents at PayPal Park in San Jose, CA on Saturday, September 6 at 7pm PT/10pm ET.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackiegutierrez/2025/08/30/kansas-city-current-mark-first-nwsl-team-to-clinch-spot-in-playoffs/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale sold 275 BTC in 6 days and bought 6802.7 ETH and deposited it into Aave V3 for lending.

A whale sold 275 BTC in 6 days and bought 6802.7 ETH and deposited it into Aave V3 for lending.

PANews reported on August 31 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 6 days, a whale sold 275 BTC worth US$30.5 million, purchased 6,802.7 ETH at US$4,482, and provided it to Aave V3 for lending.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,691.34+0.15%
AaveToken
AAVE$321.11+1.61%
Ethereum
ETH$4,453.02+1.53%
Share
PANews2025/08/31 12:19
Share
Analyst: Doubts about Bitcoin's rise will continue for years, with the biggest obstacle being psychological rather than technical

Analyst: Doubts about Bitcoin's rise will continue for years, with the biggest obstacle being psychological rather than technical

PANews reported on August 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin consultant Luke Broyles stated on the Coin Stories podcast that skepticism about Bitcoin's ability to rise further has persisted for years, and even if the price reaches millions, this skepticism is likely to persist, and change may take "an extremely long time." Broyles believes that Bitcoin's biggest obstacle is not technical, but psychological, as most people still don't believe it can improve their daily lives. "Unfortunately, I think many people won't make the switch until they see it for themselves."
Threshold
T$0.01633+0.98%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00213098+2.56%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012379-41.22%
Share
PANews2025/08/31 12:13
Share
Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

Russia will continue taking measures to encourage crypto mining businesses to register with the tax authority, including imposing bigger penalties for violations.
Share
PANews2025/06/19 19:17
Share

Trending News

More

A whale sold 275 BTC in 6 days and bought 6802.7 ETH and deposited it into Aave V3 for lending.

Analyst: Doubts about Bitcoin's rise will continue for years, with the biggest obstacle being psychological rather than technical

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

Best Crypto Presale To Join This Month As SPX6900 And Apecoin Hold Strong

September 1 Token Unlock Nears — World Liberty Financial to Release 20% of Ethereum-Based Supply