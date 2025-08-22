Kanye West Drops YZY Meme Coin On Solana As Insiders Make Millions, Analysts Say This Is Your Best Bet To Beat Them

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/22 20:00
Capverse
CAP$0.06902+6.51%
Wink
LIKE$0.011998+0.92%
Wilder World
WILD$0.4031--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02832+1.68%
YZY
YZY$0.745-22.23%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002546-0.39%

The crypto world is buzzing after Kanye West unveiled his Solana-based meme coin, YZY, triggering wild price swings and multi-million-dollar gains for early insiders. Within minutes, YZY skyrocketed nearly 1,000%, briefly hitting a $3 billion market cap before plummeting back under $150 million. For investors seeking a better, utility-driven alternative, functional altcoins like Remittix (RTX) are emerging as a smarter play, combining real-world use cases, growing adoption and strong infrastructure to capitalize on the crypto market’s continued growth.

YZY Market Frenzy and Insider Gains

Kanye West recently launched a Solana-based meme coin called YZY, sparking explosive trading activity. Within minutes, the token surged nearly 1,000%, briefly reaching a $3 billion market cap before dropping to around $137 million. 

YZY’s debut underscores the growing influence of celebrity-backed coins in the crypto space, with Solana’s low fees and fast transactions enabling viral adoption. While insiders have profited heavily, analysts suggest that functional altcoins like Remittix (RTX) could offer a safer and more strategic way to capitalize on crypto trends.

YZY is currently trading near $0.0019, with massive volatility driving both gains and losses for traders. One insider reportedly spent $450,000 in USDC to buy 1.89 million tokens at $0.24, later selling 1.59 million for $3.37 million, netting over $3.4 million. 

Market concentration is extremely high, with six wallets controlling over 90% of supply. Analysts warn that while YZY generates hype, such celebrity-driven tokens often mirror previous meme coin collapses, making them risky for retail investors.

Remittix Offers Real-World Utility Amid Meme Mania

Amid meme coin turbulence, Remittix (RTX) presents a practical alternative. Currently priced at $0.0969, with over 614 million tokens sold and $20,7 million+ raised, Remittix focuses on cross-border payments, DeFi applications and crypto-to-fiat transfers. Key features include:

  • Global Reach: Send crypto directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries

  • Security First: Audited by CertiK for transparency and trust

  • Cross-Border Payments: Supports 40+ cryptos and 30 fiat currencies

  • Built for Adoption: Ideal for freelancers, businesses, and global earners

With these capabilities, Remittix offers investors a functional, growth-oriented token that isn’t purely speculation-driven. Its expanding adoption, wallet launch and exchange support position RTX as a strategic option for capitalizing on broader crypto market movements.

Conclusion

While YZY demonstrates the power of celebrity influence in driving short-term crypto mania, its extreme volatility and concentrated ownership highlight the risks of speculative meme tokens. For investors seeking sustainable growth and real-world utility, Remittix (RTX) offers a compelling alternative, combining robust infrastructure, cross-border payment solutions and a growing ecosystem. With its Q3 wallet launch, multi-crypto support and strong adoption metrics, RTX positions itself as a functional and strategic token in the rapidly evolving digital asset market. Those looking to participate in meaningful crypto innovation may find Remittix a smarter, long-term opportunity.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix:
 Website: https://remittix.io/  

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post Kanye West Drops YZY Meme Coin On Solana As Insiders Make Millions, Analysts Say This Is Your Best Bet To Beat Them appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

The crypto market is crashing, but several coins have reached key support zones. Here are 5 tokens to keep an eye on and the next levels to watch.
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/08/22 21:40
Share
Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PANews reported on August 22nd that Cosmos has officially launched Project Trinity, a stablecoin-driven delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement project jointly initiated by financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Progmat, Boostry, and Datachain. TOKI is participating as a technical partner. The project aims to leverage the IBC protocol and LCP technology to enable cross-chain atomic swaps between stablecoins and security tokens, covering blockchain platforms such as Avalanche and Quorum. Japan's stablecoin market is rapidly developing following an update to the Payment Services Act, allowing for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and promoting more efficient and secure financial transaction settlement. The security token market is also expanding, with issuance exceeding 193.8 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) by the end of July 2025. Project Trinity aims to ultimately achieve near 24/7 real-time settlement, reducing counterparty and synchronization risks and contributing to the upgrading of Japan's secondary market infrastructure. Furthermore, TOKI will provide cross-chain messaging and middleware support at the technical level to ensure a secure and efficient settlement system. Earlier news reported that Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1 .
NEAR
NEAR$2.554+3.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.0539+4.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10352+3.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 21:00
Share
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
U
U$0.01447-0.20%
TIA
TIA$1.732+3.27%
IO
IO$0.636+2.25%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Falkand to step down after five months