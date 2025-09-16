KaratDAO and SecondLive Partners to Reshape Web3 Identity and Immersive Digital Worlds

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 11:00
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1377-7.70%
Unite
UNITE$0.0004471-4.09%
blockchain-nodes main

KaratDAO is excited to announce its strategic collaboration with SecondLive to infuse Web3 identity with AI-powered virtual spaces. Through this partnership, KaratDAO’s verified Web3 IDs integrate into SecondLive’s groundbreaking AIGC tools and AI agents. By doing this, the alliance is set to redefine the interaction of individuals, creators, and brands with the digital world.

KaratDAO, a Web3 protocol for decentralized identity, has witnessed advancement through its official X account. SecondLive, as the other partner, is the world’s first self-growing world modeling platform derived through artificial intelligence.

SecondLive Expands its Metaverse Visibility

SecondLive onboards a thriving community of more than 4.7 million users along with partnerships with global brands including SNK and Nexon. With this, the platform has already solidified its reputation as an emerging leader building interactive and immersive digital environments.

Through its advanced AI-powered spaces, creators and communities can design dynamic and autonomously evolving worlds. This initiative strives to open new doors for limitless opportunities, strengthening engagement, entertainment, and commerce.

KaratDAO Expands the Future of Identity

KaratDAO is a renowned platform providing decentralized identity solutions with verified Web3 IDs. The platform is poised to offer a secure and trusted identity infrastructure for SecondLive’s metaverse. This integration allows users to verify their identities while navigating AI-powered spaces.

 In this way, the synergy aims to empower creators and communities by helping them create safer and more personalized experiences. The alliance further bridges identity verification with immersive AI-powered environments to transform the connection of digital communities with the metaverse.

Both partners, by combining their efforts, are poised to take a significant step toward creating the future of decentralized identity with immersive virtual ecosystems. They both strive to pave the way for the convergence of security, creativity, and autonomy effortlessly. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1382-8.11%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001352-4.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002581-2.34%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Wall Street tech analyst Dan Ives expressed confidence in World Network’s (WLD) role in the AI revolution on Monday, referring to it as a “core authentication layer.”read more
Worldcoin
WLD$1.513-5.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08928-5.83%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4418-4.22%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:11
Share
Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin bet shows no sign of slowing down. MicroStrategy (now rebranded as Strategy) is preparing for its 28th Bitcoin purchase of the year, putting it 58% ahead of last year’s pace. On Wall Street, the company’s stock (MSTR) has been volatile, falling more than 120% from its $450 peak earlier in 2025. Meanwhile, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$115,994.67-0.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08928-5.83%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:29
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season?

Standard Chartered’s VC arm plans $250 million digital asset fund: Bloomberg