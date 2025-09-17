Kart Rumble’s Token Presale Quietly Surges Past $150K — Could This Be the Best Crypto Launch of 2025?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 18:42
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.36+3.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08721-0.97%
Capverse
CAP$0.15686+1.04%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.3891-4.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0135-1.24%

While much of the crypto market remains fixated on high-cap assets and AI narratives, a quietly emerging project is gaining momentum — and early investors are starting to take notice.

Kart Rumble, an AI-powered meme racing game built on the Polygon blockchain, has just passed $150,000 in presale funding, putting it firmly on the radar as a potential breakout in 2025’s crowded presale scene.

With a unique blend of viral meme coin energy and actual game utility, Kart Rumble may be one of the most overlooked opportunities in the current cycle.

Presale Structure Backed by Utility, Not Just Hype

Unlike many meme projects that rely on little more than community engagement and speculative buying, Kart Rumble is launching with a full ecosystem in development.

At the heart of the project is RBT, the native token used for in-game purchases, upgrades, marketplace rewards, and future platform integrations. The presale is structured across 20 stages, with each new tier increasing in price — rewarding early backers with the best possible entry point.

So far, the community has responded. With no major exchange listings, celebrity endorsements, or hype cycles driving it, Kart Rumble’s organic traction speaks to its fundamentals.

Inside the Game: Meme Culture Meets Racing Mechanics

Kart Rumble is centered around a skill-based, single-player racing game that features iconic meme characters like Doge, Shiba, Pepe, and DogWithHat — all rendered in 3D and fully playable.

Players race through chaotic tracks while completing timed challenges, unlocking upgrades, and customizing their NFTs. The game will initially launch as single-player focused, with multiplayer development planned for later stages.

Gameplay is powered by Rumble AI, the project’s proprietary adaptive AI engine. This system adjusts enemy behavior, challenge intensity, and race logic based on player performance — offering a more engaging experience than typical Web3 games.

NFTs With Real Functionality

Unlike basic PFPs or static JPEGs, the NFTs in Kart Rumble are directly tied to gameplay. Players can own, trade, and upgrade:

  • Meme Racers (each with unique speed and handling stats)
  • Karts (performance modifiers and cosmetics)
  • Track Skins (unlockable themes and bonus environments)

All NFTs will be available through the game’s native marketplace, using $RBT for transactions.

Affiliate Momentum and Community Incentives

One surprising factor behind the presale’s success is Kart Rumble’s affiliate system. The project offers up to 50% commission on first-time referred purchases, turning everyday supporters into marketers.

There are also tiered rewards — including cash bonuses, merchandise, and high-profile prizes like a Rolex and a Lamborghini for top-performing affiliates.

While these elements draw attention, the broader strategy is designed to reward early network effects and drive organic growth — a sharp contrast to expensive influencer marketing or token airdrops.

How to Join the Presale

The Kart Rumble presale is currently live at kartrumble.io.
To participate:

  1. Create a free account (required before purchasing)
  2. Connect your crypto wallet
  3. Choose your preferred tier
  4. Purchase with ETH, USDT, or credit/debit card
  5. Track your $RBT allocation and claim after the presale ends

As of now, the project is still in its early pricing tiers — offering a window for entry before higher rounds push the price up.

Final Thoughts

In a market full of derivative meme tokens and over-promised utility plays, Kart Rumble stands out as a rare middle ground — delivering both high-concept meme appeal and tangible development progress.

It may not be the loudest project in the room, but with over $150K raised and a clear product roadmap, Kart Rumble is positioning itself as a serious contender in 2025’s presale landscape.

For investors looking to diversify into early-stage gaming projects with viral upside and real mechanics, this might be one to watch — or more importantly, one to act on before the next price jump.

Visit kartrumble.io to explore the presale before the current tier closes.

Source: https://finbold.com/kart-rumbles-token-presale-quietly-surges-past-150k-could-this-be-the-best-crypto-launch-of-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FUNToken Secures Audit Approval for $5M Giveaway Smart Contract from CredShields

FUNToken Secures Audit Approval for $5M Giveaway Smart Contract from CredShields

FUNToken today announced that its highly anticipated $5 million community giveaway smart contract has successfully passed an independent security audit by CredShields, a leading blockchain security firm.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005259-5.60%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/17 19:36
Share
Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million

Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to the 8-K document submitted by Strategy to the SEC, the company purchased 245 bitcoins at an average price of $105,856 per bitcoin
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0768-10.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 20:01
Share
BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt

BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   BitGo gaat vanuit Frankfurt crypto aanbieden in Europa. Dat maakt het Amerikaanse digitale assetbedrijf vandaag bekend in een persbericht.  BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt De Duitse dochteronderneming, BitGo Europe GmbH, heeft goedkeuring gekregen van de Duitse toezichthouder BaFin voor een uitbreiding van zijn bestaande licentie. Daarmee kan het bedrijf zijn Europese dienstverlening uitbreiden met gereguleerde crypto diensten vanuit Frankfurt. De uitbreiding markeert een belangrijke stap voor institutionele beleggers in Europa, die nu toegang krijgen tot een breed scala aan handelsmogelijkheden via BitGo’s over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk en een high-performance elektronische handelsomgeving. Daarmee zijn duizenden digitale activa en stablecoins direct te verhandelen, onder toezicht van de Europese Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR). Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn prima tijden voor crypto. Bitcoin haalde een aantal weken terug een nieuwe all-time high en lijkt voor nieuw definitief boven de $100K te blijven. Na een flinke stijging van Bitcoin volgen vaak de altcoins. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in 2025? In dit… Continue reading BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); BitGo Europe ontving in mei 2025 al een eerste MiCAR-vergunning van BaFin voor bewaar- en custodian-diensten. Met de nieuwe uitbreiding biedt het bedrijf nu een volledige suite van crypto-diensten: custody, staking, transfers en gereguleerde handel. Brett Reeves, Head of European Sales and Go Network bij BitGo, licht toe: “We zijn verheugd ons Europese platform verder te versterken en klanten in staat te stellen om naadloos, concurrerend en met vertrouwen te handelen. Door onze institutionele custody-oplossing te combineren met hoogwaardige uitvoering krijgen klanten toegang tot diepe liquiditeit, terwijl hun assets veilig in MiCAR-conforme cold storage zijn te bewaren. Dit is een game-changer voor instellingen die veilig en efficiënt willen opereren in de digitale-assetsmarkt.” Toegang tot crypto De uitbreiding betekent dat Europese investeerders via BitGo toegang krijgen tot een breed spectrum aan liquiditeitsbronnen, waaronder topmarktmaker-desks en grote crypto beurzen. Dankzij deze geaggregeerde liquiditeit kunnen beleggers rekenen op scherpe prijzen en betrouwbare uitvoering van transacties. De nieuwe handelsdiensten zijn specifiek ontworpen om te voldoen aan de uiteenlopende behoeften van instellingen: Spot crypto trading in duizenden tokens en stablecoins. Naadloze integratie met bestaande custody-oplossingen. Beveiligde infrastructuur, waarbij assets in cold storage zijn te bewaren. Transparantie en MiCAR-conform toezicht via BaFin. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Belang voor de Europese cryptomarkt De stap van BitGo komt op een moment dat de Europese digitale-assetsmarkt in een fase van professionalisering en consolidatie belandt. Sinds de invoering van MiCAR in 2024 moeten cryptobedrijven voldoen aan strengere regels rond toezicht, kapitaalvereisten en klantbescherming. Voor institutionele beleggers biedt dat meer zekerheid, maar tegelijkertijd betekent het ook dat alleen partijen met een stevige infrastructuur en voldoende kapitaal in staat zijn om een volwaardig dienstenpakket aan te bieden. BitGo positioneert zich hiermee als een van de weinig gereguleerde custodians die zowel bewaar- als handelsdiensten kunnen combineren. Volgens marktanalisten kan dit een stimulans zijn voor grotere institutionele instroom in crypto, omdat de combinatie van veiligheid, liquiditeit en gereguleerd toezicht vaak een vereiste is voor banken, pensioenfondsen en vermogensbeheerders. BitGo’s internationale positie BitGo is in 2013 opgericht en geldt wereldwijd als een van de pioniers in crypto-infrastructuur. Het bedrijf biedt diensten aan op het gebied van custody, wallets, staking, handel, financiering en settlement. BitGo bedient duizenden institutionele klanten, waaronder cryptobeurzen, platforms en grote merken binnen de industrie. De uitbreiding van BitGo Europe’s licentie door BaFin markeert een belangrijke verschuiving in het Europese crypto-landschap. Institutionele investeerders kunnen nu rekenen op een partij die zowel veiligheid als liquiditeit biedt, volledig in lijn met MiCAR. Voor Europa betekent dit een verdere stap richting een rijpere en gereguleerde digitale-assetsmarkt, waarin instellingen met vertrouwen kapitaal kunnen inzetten. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt is geschreven door Wessel Simons en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.4167-4.83%
Wink
LIKE$0.010212+0.43%
ArchLoot
AL$0.085+0.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 18:46
Share

Trending News

More

FUNToken Secures Audit Approval for $5M Giveaway Smart Contract from CredShields

Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million

BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt

Chainlink (LINK) Eyes $40 as Bull Flag Builds on Weekly Chart

XRP ETF Interest Surges as XRP Tundra Platform Enables ‘Overnight Wealth Creation’ Through Revolutionary Yield Generation