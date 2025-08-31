Kaspa (KAS) Short-Term Price Forecast for The Week

By: Coinstats
2025/08/31 14:30
Kaspa
KAS$0.086039+1.55%
Rank
RAN$0.001214+1.76%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00794-0.50%
Kaspa price has been pretty quiet lately after making some huge moves earlier this year. It ran up past $0.20 few months back. Since then, the momentum has cooled, and now KAS is trading around $0.085 as we wrap up August.  Traders are watching closely to see if this level turns into a solid base
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
