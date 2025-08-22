Kaspa Price Prediction: Analysts See Potential Rally to $0.40 After Major Update

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/08/22 19:40
Kaspa is preparing for one of the most significant updates in its history, with smart contracts scheduled to go live on August 31.

Investors are closely watching the rollout, with many speculating that this milestone could help Kaspa reclaim its all-time highs and potentially accelerate listings on tier-1 exchanges.

At the same time, the broader market is also tracking emerging opportunities such as TOKEN6900, a meme coin presale that has already raised more than $2 million and is entering its final six days.

Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel

Kaspa Struggles Ahead of Major Update

Kaspa’s recent price performance has been under pressure. The token has declined 22% over the past month and remains down 44% year-on-year.

Despite these setbacks, optimism persists around the project’s long-term potential, largely due to its underlying BlockDAG technology.

Unlike traditional blockchains that process blocks sequentially, BlockDAG enables multiple blocks to be confirmed in parallel. This design allows for higher throughput while maintaining decentralization and security.

Already recognized as one of the fastest proof-of-work blockchains, Kaspa has demonstrated scalability advantages even compared to high-speed networks like Solana.

Price Predictions: Can Kaspa Double?

Kaspa is currently trading at around $0.08, with analysts suggesting a potential rebound in the weeks ahead. By the end of August, Kaspa could retest its previous all-time high of $0.20, which previously corresponded to a market capitalization of roughly $5 billion.

Looking further, Kaspa has the potential to reach a $10 billion market cap, translating to a price of about $0.40.

This projection is based on historical valuation dynamics: when Kaspa peaked at $0.20, its market cap stood at $5 billion, so a doubling in valuation would naturally align with a $0.40 price point.

From current levels, a move to $0.20 would represent a gain of approximately 150%, or a 2.5x increase, while a rally to $0.40 could deliver an upside of roughly 5x.

With smart contracts going live at the end of the month, renewed investor interest and strategic exchange listings could provide the catalyst needed to drive these gains, positioning Kaspa for a potential breakout in both adoption and price.

Kaspa: Unlocking New Use Cases with Smart Contracts

Hype around Kaspa is building, and attention is steadily growing. Interest in the project has been climbing consistently over time, signaling that more eyes are turning toward what Kaspa has to offer.

A major driver of this excitement is the scheduled launch of smart contracts, which marks a pivotal milestone for the network.

Until now, Kaspa has been recognized primarily for its consensus mechanism and scalability, but smart contract functionality will unlock entirely new opportunities.

Developers will be able to build decentralized applications (dApps) directly on Kaspa’s network, while high throughput and low fees could enable micropayments across industries.

Similar to Ethereum, Kaspa could also become a platform for new project launches and crypto ecosystems. By combining the security of Bitcoin, the scalability of Ethereum, and the speed of Solana, Kaspa aims to position itself as a next-generation blockchain.

Analysts suggest this upgrade could further strengthen Kaspa’s case for tier-1 exchange listings, potentially unlocking greater liquidity and accessibility.

TOKEN6900 – The Best Crypto Presale Offering High Upside Potential

While Kaspa investors focus on long-term utility upgrades, TOKEN6900 is generating a surge of short-term excitement as one of the new crypto coins attracting attention.

Inspired by the viral momentum of SPX6900, TOKEN6900 has already raised over $2 million in its presale, with less than a week remaining. Early backers are anticipating strong returns once it hits exchanges, making it a candidate for the next crypto to explode.

Despite having no functional use case, TOKEN6900 illustrates a unique dynamic in crypto: community enthusiasm, timing, and market positioning can sometimes drive value more than traditional fundamentals.

For those looking to participate, non-custodial, multi-chain wallets like Best Wallet provide secure access, early presale opportunities, and seamless compatibility across Android and iOS, enabling flexible management of multiple assets.

As capital flows into both established projects like Kaspa and high-upside tokens like TOKEN6900, secure wallet solutions ensure investors can navigate the fast-moving, hype-driven crypto ecosystem with confidence.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
