Kazakhstan has introduced [...] The post Kazakhstan Partners with Solana and Mastercard to Launch Evo Stablecoin appeared first on CoinCentral.

Kazakhstan Partners with Solana and Mastercard to Launch Evo Stablecoin

By: Coincentral
2025/09/23 20:27
TLDR

  • Kazakhstan Unveils Evo Stablecoin, Backed by Tenge and Built on Solana
  • Evo Stablecoin Bridges Crypto & Finance with Solana and Mastercard Help
  • Evo Stablecoin Launched in Kazakhstan’s Sandbox with Solana & Mastercard
  • Kazakhstan Pushes Digital Frontier with Evo Stablecoin and Solana
  • Tenge-Pegged Evo Stablecoin Goes Live via Mastercard and Solana Alliance

Kazakhstan has introduced the Evo Stablecoin, a digital asset pegged to the tenge, within its national digital asset strategy. Developed in partnership with Solana and Mastercard, Evo Stablecoin enters the market through the National Bank of Kazakhstan’s regulatory sandbox. This launch marks a key advancement in linking blockchain innovation with traditional financial systems.

Evo Stablecoin Pegged to the Tenge Expands Digital Finance

The Evo Stablecoin is issued by Intebix and supported by Eurasian Bank under the guidance of Kazakhstan’s central bank. The National Bank provides a dedicated regulatory framework, ensuring safe experimentation with Evo Stablecoin in real-world conditions. This project enables fast, transparent, and regulated transactions pegged directly to Kazakhstan’s fiat currency.

By operating on the Solana blockchain, Evo Stablecoin benefits from high-speed, low-cost transactions and global scalability. Mastercard facilitates the global integration of Evo Stablecoin by linking it with other regulated stablecoin ecosystems. The collaboration aims to standardize the use of stablecoins in both domestic and cross-border payments.

The Evo Stablecoin supports crypto-fiat exchange, merchant transactions, and card-based spending. This expands financial accessibility and brings blockchain closer to everyday users. Evo Stablecoin also enhances the value chain by supporting direct usage in commercial payment systems.

Strategic Role of Solana and Mastercard in Evo Stablecoin Launch

Solana provides the blockchain infrastructure for Evo Stablecoin, offering the scalability and performance necessary for financial-grade operations. Its decentralized network helps maintain transaction efficiency and security throughout the Coin’s lifecycle. The architecture aligns with the central bank’s push for technological modernization in the financial sector.

Mastercard acts as a bridge between blockchain-based and traditional payment ecosystems. It enables seamless interoperability between Evo Stablecoin and global stablecoin issuers. This integration empowers users to convert digital assets into fiat-backed stablecoins across trusted platforms.

Kazakhstan leverages both Solana’s blockchain and Mastercard’s financial network to promote innovation without compromising security. The Evo Stablecoin is fully compliant with existing laws within the sandbox environment. This cooperation marks a rare case of public-private synergy in digital asset deployment.

Kazakhstan Strengthens National Digital Asset Vision with Evo Stablecoin

The Evo Stablecoin reflects Kazakhstan’s broader national strategy to build a secure digital asset ecosystem. It complements prior developments such as the digital tenge and regulatory acceptance of USD-pegged stablecoins. These initiatives signal the country’s intention to lead in blockchain-driven financial transformation.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan backs the Evo Stablecoin project not only through oversight but also through direct involvement. The regulatory sandbox allows stablecoin testing with real users and transactions. Thus, Evo Stablecoin operates under real-time supervision and technical review.

Kazakhstan positions itself as a regional digital finance leader by integrating Evo Stablecoin into both banking and crypto environments. The government encourages innovation while maintaining financial system integrity. Evo Stablecoin plays a critical role in achieving this long-term digital finance goal.

 

