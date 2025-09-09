Kazakhstan Plans National Crypto Reserve and Blockchain-Powered City

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev used his annual address to outline a vision that includes both a government-run crypto reserve and the creation of what he described as the region’s first “fully digitalized city.”

Sovereign Wealth, Blockchain Style

Rather than limiting its financial strategy to traditional reserves, the Kazakh government wants to build a pool of digital assets under the supervision of the National Bank’s Investment Corporation. Officials say this reserve would be structured as a State Fund of Digital Assets, designed to hold promising cryptocurrencies as part of a broader portfolio. The model resembles a sovereign wealth fund, but with tokens instead of oil or foreign currencies.

This isn’t a new idea globally. Brazil and Indonesia have floated similar projects, while the United States already launched its own version under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump. For Kazakhstan, the timing follows reports that seized cryptocurrencies could provide the seed for its national holdings.

Alatau as “CryptoCity”

Tokayev’s speech also confirmed long-circulating rumors about Alatau, a city in the country’s southeast. He said the area will be transformed into a testing ground where residents can pay for everyday goods and services with crypto. His ambition is for Alatau to become a showcase of how blockchain can be integrated into urban living, combining technological progress with livability.

Kazakhstan already plays an outsized role in the crypto sector, having once supplied more than 13% of Bitcoin’s global hashrate. Cheap energy and light regulation drew miners in, but the influx also led to illegal operations and strains on the power grid. Now, the government appears intent on channeling that crypto footprint into structured, state-led programs that balance innovation with stability.

Looking Ahead

Tokayev’s proposals still require legislation, with a deadline of 2026 for the framework to be in place. If successful, Kazakhstan would be one of the first nations to formally hold cryptocurrencies as a strategic reserve while simultaneously experimenting with a crypto-powered smart city.

For supporters, the initiative signals that Kazakhstan is ready to lead in digital finance. For skeptics, the challenge will be whether the government can manage volatility and infrastructure demands while turning bold promises into practical reality.

