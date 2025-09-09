Kazakhstan Plans National Crypto Reserve by 2026

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/09 13:48
Movement
MOVE$0,1284+%7,44
Kazakhstan crypto reserve

The post Kazakhstan Plans National Crypto Reserve by 2026  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Kazakhstan is making a bold move into the digital age, with plans to launch a state-backed cryptocurrency reserve and implement sweeping fintech reforms by 2026. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aims to integrate cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets into the country’s financial backbone, making Kazakhstan one of the few nations openly backing crypto at a national level.

National Crypto Reserve

In his latest address, Tokayev proposed the creation of a State Digital Asset Fund under the National Bank’s investment arm. This fund will hold a reserve of top cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets, essentially a digital treasure chest for the nation.

To make this vision possible, lawmakers are expected to pass a digital asset law by 2026, offering clear rules for tokenized platforms and fintech startups. Crypto influencer Mario Nawfal called this the “snowball effect,” where one country’s adoption sparks momentum worldwide.

Digital Tenge and CryptoCity

Kazakhstan is already ahead with its digital tenge, first piloted in 2023 and integrated into public budgets by 2025. It’s now used in financing government projects and could soon become a central tool for everyday payments.

Tokayev’s vision also includes CryptoCity in Alatau, a futuristic hub where crypto would be seamlessly used for groceries, bus tickets, and public services. He described it as “the future of Kazakhstan,” where technology blends with daily life.

  • Also Read :
  •   CleanCore Acquires 285.42M Dogecoin and Sets Target of 1B DOGE in 30 Days
  •   ,

Bitcoin ETF and Mining Power

In August, Kazakhstan launched Central Asia’s first spot Bitcoin ETF on the Astana International Exchange, giving investors a regulated way to gain exposure to Bitcoin. This complements its existing strength as a major Bitcoin mining hub, which at one point powered nearly 13% of the global network, though it has faced challenges like illegal mining and energy shortages.

Leading the Digital Finance Race

With a national crypto reserve, a functioning digital currency, an experimental CryptoCity, and the region’s first Bitcoin ETF, Kazakhstan is positioning itself as a digital finance trailblazer. If Tokayev’s ambitious plan succeeds, the country could set an example for how nations can integrate crypto into their economies and daily lives.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

When will Kazakhstan pass the digital asset law?

President Tokayev has asked lawmakers to finalize a comprehensive digital asset law by 2026 to regulate tokenized platforms and fintech startups.

Why is Kazakhstan creating a crypto reserve?

Kazakhstan wants to build a state-backed digital asset fund to hold top cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets. The reserve is meant to secure the nation’s financial future, diversify its economy, and strengthen its position in global digital finance.

How will the digital tenge change payments in Kazakhstan?

The digital tenge, Kazakhstan’s CBDC, is already used in government budgets. By 2026, it is expected to become part of everyday payments, making transactions faster, cheaper, and more transparent across the country.

What is the purpose of Kazakhstan’s CryptoCity project?

CryptoCity in Alatau is designed as a fully digital hub where people can pay for groceries, transport, and public services using crypto. It aims to showcase how blockchain can be integrated into daily life.

Is Kazakhstan becoming a crypto-friendly country?

Yes. With its crypto reserve, Bitcoin ETF, digital tenge, and fintech reforms, Kazakhstan is positioning itself as one of the most crypto-friendly countries in the world.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

The post Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin Price Today and Ethereum News Crypto markets remain cautious as investors await this week’s U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, a key data point that could influence the Federal Reserve’s next policy steps. Bitcoin price today is holding above $111,600, while Ethereum trades near $4,298. The CD20 index climbed 1.6% to cross 4,000. Despite …
NEAR
NEAR$2,698+%8,13
Union
U$0,01015+%1,09
Movement
MOVE$0,1282+%7,37
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/09 14:33
Share
Analysis: Funds from the U.S. Treasury market may drive a new round of crypto asset growth

Analysis: Funds from the U.S. Treasury market may drive a new round of crypto asset growth

PANews reported on September 9th that CoinDesk reported that the total size of US money market funds has grown to $ 7.26 trillion. Analysts say that if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, some funds may flow from money markets into stocks and cryptocurrencies. Coinbase Head of Research David Duong stated that retail funds are expected to flow into risky assets such as cryptocurrencies after the interest rate cut. Cresset Chief Strategist Jack Ablin noted that if yields fall below 4% , investors may shift cash into stocks and cryptocurrencies. The direction of fund flows depends on the economic environment and the extent of the interest rate cut.
Union
U$0,01015+%1,09
FLOW
FLOW$0,4147+%4,09
MAY
MAY$0,04222+%2,60
Share
PANews2025/09/09 14:20
Share
Worldcoin Treasury push sparks 100% price gains, but how far is the ATH now?

Worldcoin Treasury push sparks 100% price gains, but how far is the ATH now?

How far is WLD from its ATH on the charts?
Worldcoin
WLD$1,91+%53,04
EPNS
PUSH$0,03639+%1,39
GAINS
GAINS$0,02772+%2,25
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto News Today: CPI Report Could Decide Next Move for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

Analysis: Funds from the U.S. Treasury market may drive a new round of crypto asset growth

Worldcoin Treasury push sparks 100% price gains, but how far is the ATH now?

Sky Pitches Genius-Compliant USDH Stablecoin With $8B Balance Sheet and 4.85% Yield

ETH Treasury firm Bitmine Converts $20M to $600M In A Day As This Stock Jumps 3000%