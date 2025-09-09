The post Kazakhstan Plans National Crypto Reserve by 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Kazakhstan is making a bold move into the digital age, with plans to launch a state-backed cryptocurrency reserve and implement sweeping fintech reforms by 2026. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aims to integrate cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets into the country’s financial backbone, making Kazakhstan one of the few nations openly backing crypto at a national level.
In his latest address, Tokayev proposed the creation of a State Digital Asset Fund under the National Bank’s investment arm. This fund will hold a reserve of top cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets, essentially a digital treasure chest for the nation.
To make this vision possible, lawmakers are expected to pass a digital asset law by 2026, offering clear rules for tokenized platforms and fintech startups. Crypto influencer Mario Nawfal called this the “snowball effect,” where one country’s adoption sparks momentum worldwide.
Kazakhstan is already ahead with its digital tenge, first piloted in 2023 and integrated into public budgets by 2025. It’s now used in financing government projects and could soon become a central tool for everyday payments.
Tokayev’s vision also includes CryptoCity in Alatau, a futuristic hub where crypto would be seamlessly used for groceries, bus tickets, and public services. He described it as “the future of Kazakhstan,” where technology blends with daily life.
In August, Kazakhstan launched Central Asia’s first spot Bitcoin ETF on the Astana International Exchange, giving investors a regulated way to gain exposure to Bitcoin. This complements its existing strength as a major Bitcoin mining hub, which at one point powered nearly 13% of the global network, though it has faced challenges like illegal mining and energy shortages.
With a national crypto reserve, a functioning digital currency, an experimental CryptoCity, and the region’s first Bitcoin ETF, Kazakhstan is positioning itself as a digital finance trailblazer. If Tokayev’s ambitious plan succeeds, the country could set an example for how nations can integrate crypto into their economies and daily lives.
