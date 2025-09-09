In his Address titled “Kazakhstan in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” delivered to the nation, President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev unveiled a rapid digitalization and crypto‑asset agenda aimed at turning Kazakhstan into a fully digital country within three years. Tokayev called for swift passage of a Digital Code to regulate artificial intelligence (AI), platform economics, and big […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/kazakhstan-plans-strategic-crypto-reserve-as-part-of-rapid-national-digitalization-agenda/