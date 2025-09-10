Kazakhstan to Launch National Crypto Fund and Build ‘CryptoCity’

Kazakhstan unveils CryptoCity and a National Digital Asset Fund, aiming for global crypto leadership and digital finance transformation by 2026.

In a bold move, Kazakhstan is entering the digital finance era with major announcements from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. During his annual address, the president unveiled plans to establish a National Digital Asset Fund under the Investment Corporation of the National Bank. This fund will have a strategic store of promising cryptocurrencies.

CryptoCity to Enable Daily Payments Using Cryptocurrency

Additionally, Tokayev announced the building of CryptoCity, a fully digitalized urban center to be developed in Alatau. This futuristic city will accommodate payment of daily activities using cryptocurrencies, which makes it the first in the region. According to Tokayev, this initiative is an important step in the construction of a modern and self-sufficient digital economy.

Moreover, the president directed the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market to develop a new law on digital assets. This law must be ready before the year 2026. The legal framework will set out how digital assets can be regulated, used, and incorporated into the national financial system.

The concept of a national crypto reserve is attracting focus worldwide. Unlike conventional reserves, which are denominated in U.S. dollars or gold, a crypto reserve can come with a number of advantages. For example, the supply of Bitcoin is fixed, which helps to protect against inflation. Furthermore, it decreases reliance on foreign-controlled systems in support of national financial sovereignty.

Another benefit is the international perception. By playing a leading role in the adoption of digital assets, Kazakhstan can attract foreign investment and boost its image as a tech-forward country. Combining the crypto reserve with CryptoCity is both financially and practically innovative and distinguishes Kazakhstan from other countries.

Kazakhstan Targets Global Crypto Leadership by 2026

Recently, Kazakhstan made another advance when it permitted stablecoin payments for regulatory fees. The AFSA started accepting stablecoins like the ones pegged against U.S. dollar for license and supervision costs. This was followed soon after by the release of a new stablecoin rulebook. Such steps demonstrate that Kazakhstan is rushing to implement digital asset solutions in real-life situations.

By contrast, other countries tend to be slower or more cautious. Some simply keep Bitcoin but not use it in the public sphere. Others experiment with the use of crypto but without tying it to official reserves. Kazakhstan, however, is doing both simultaneously.

This combined strategy could bring about a stable, well-regulated crypto environment. A state-backed crypto reserve ensures a sense of confidence, and CryptoCity serves as a testing ground for everyday crypto usage. If these projects succeed, Kazakhstan will have the potential to become a crypto innovation leader worldwide.

Still, challenges remain. It will be important to ensure legal clarity, technical infrastructure and public education. The 2026 deadline gives some time, but proper execution will be essential.

In conclusion, Kazakhstan’s plans for the National Digital Asset Fund and CryptoCity are indicative of a strong emphasis on digital transformation. With the right planning and execution, the country could soon become a major player in the world of digital finance.