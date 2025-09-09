Kazakhstan’s President calls for launch of national crypto reserve

Key Takeaways

Kazakhstan’s leader, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is pushing for the quick establishment of a “full-fledged” digital asset ecosystem, including a state-administered crypto reserve, Akorda Press, the official press office of the President of Kazakhstan, reported on Monday.

The reserve, overseen by the National Bank’s investment arm, would accumulate crypto assets deemed vital to the emerging digital financial system, according to Tokayev.

The president urged the government and the National Bank to finalize and pass new legislation that would liberalize digital asset markets, support fintech innovation, and open the financial sector to new competitors.

The proposed banking law is expected to address how tokenized assets and fintech platforms will be integrated into Kazakhstan’s regulated financial system.

Tokayev also emphasized the need to scale the country’s use of the digital tenge, Kazakhstan’s central bank digital currency (CBDC). The tokenized tenge has already been used to finance projects through the National Fund, and he wants to extend its use across national, local, and state-owned enterprise budgets.