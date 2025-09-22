Keeta Network launches mainnet, claims 2,500x Solana speed

Backed by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Keeta Network launched its network, with throughput reportedly higher than Visa, SWIFT, and FedNow combined.

Performance has long been a major bottleneck for blockchain networks, with few able to compete with traditional players. Still, thanks to new technology, this may be changing. On Monday, Sept. 22, Keeta Network launched its mainnet, with bold claims about its speed and scalability.

Notably, during a stress test in June, the network reported 11.2 million transactions per second, making it the fastest blockchain ever. This speed is 2,500 times that of Solana (SOL), while its throughput is said to exceed the combined capacity of Visa, FedNow, and SWIFT.

Keeta Network bets on replacing tradFi rails

The network has received backing from former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and has secured a total of $20 million in investment. Schmidt has emphasized the network’s potential to replace traditional financial infrastructure, with technical and regulatory factors working in its favor.