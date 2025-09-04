Kendrick Lamar’s Albums Soar Together As A Classic Returns

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 00:31
Four Kendrick Lamar albums appear on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Albums chart, including DAMN., which reenters at No. 33, as he fills 10% of the list. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch

Promotion around Kendrick Lamar’s GNX has slowed. The rapper isn’t pushing new singles from the project, though the set has already produced plenty of wins on charts all over the world.

One cut from GNX is still hanging on in the United Kingdom, but it’s on the albums side where Lamar really shines this frame. Multiple titles climb, one returns, and the Grammy winner manages to fill an impressive share of one spaces of the country’s most competitive tallies.

Four Kendrick Lamar Albums Chart Together

Lamar claims four spaces on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Albums chart this frame. Three of his full-lengths rise from where they sat last week, while one classic returns to the ranking. That kind of dominance gives him control over 10% of the 40-position list.

GNX Lives Inside the Top Five

His most recent effort, GNX, is the rapper’s loftiest win this frame. The album moves up one spot to No. 4, securing another stint in the top five on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Albums tally. The set, which arrived in late 2024, has now spent 31 weeks on the roster, and it is the only Lamar title currently inside the top 10.

Two Classics Rise Together

Two other Lamar staples climb nearly side-by-side. To Pimp a Butterfly edges forward one place to No. 12, while Good Kid, M.A.A.D City enjoys a bigger leap, rising six rungs to No. 15.

DAMN. Returns Once More

This frame also brings back another chart-topping Lamar project. DAMN. reenters the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Albums list at No. 33. With the return, Lamar fills four spaces on the ranking at once, a showing that only the most successful in the style can hope to manage.

Every Title is a Previous No. 1

All four of the Lamar full-lengths currently on the hip-hop and R&B roster have hit No. 1 at some point. GNX is the newest, as it’s still relatively early in its run with just over half a year to its name. Good Kid, M.A.A.D City has made history as one of the longest-charting hip-hop albums in U.K. history, racking up 558 weeks on the list.

Singles Still on the Move

Lamar is also present on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles chart with a trio of tracks, spanning different chapters of his career. “All the Stars” with SZA holds at No. 12, extending its run to 96 weeks. “Not Like Us” slips from No. 17 to No. 21, while “Luther,” another SZA collaboration from GNX, dips to No. 32.

