KernelDAO to launch new reward-bearing stablecoin KUSD

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 13:59
BNB Chain-based restaking protocol KernelDAO is stepping into real-world credit with a reward-bearing stablecoin that generates yield from institutional usage rather than sitting idle.

Summary

  • KernelDAO unveiled KUSD, a reward-bearing stablecoin backed by short-term receivables.
  • Designed for remittances, payroll, and trade finance, KUSD generates yield from institutional usage.
  • Built on KernelDAO’s $2.4B DeFi base, targeting the $30T RWA market by 2034.

KernelDAO is set to enter the stablecoin market with KUSD, a reward-bearing token backed by short-term receivables and designed for both fintechs and decentralized finance. 

The new stablecoin, unveiled on Sept. 16 in a blog post by KernelDAO, is powered by Kred, the project’s new “Internet of Credit” layer that aims to connect idle crypto liquidity to real-world financial activity.

Backed by receivables, built for scale

According to the team, KUSD will be fully collateralized by receivables from institutional usage such as remittances, payroll, brokerage settlements, and trade finance. Unlike traditional stablecoins, which often sit idle, KUSD is structured to earn rewards from real repayment flows, creating what KernelDAO describes as a self-reinforcing cycle of liquidity and yield.

The stablecoin builds on KernelDAO’s existing $2.4 billion ecosystem, which includes its liquid restaking protocol Kelp, high-performing vaults under Gain, and core infrastructure deployed on BNB (BNB) Chain. With 150 DeFi integrations and more than 350,000 users, the DAO is expanding its model to include real-world assets, a market expected to grow to $30 trillion by 2034.

A stablecoin designed to earn

KUSD is positioned as both a settlement currency for institutions and a composable yield-bearing stablecoin for DeFi protocols. Liquidity providers can mint KUSD by depositing stablecoins, which are then lent to vetted institutional borrowers. Repayments generate yield that flows back to the system, while the token itself circulates across AMMs and lending platforms.

This strategy, according to KernelDAO, tackles inefficiencies in the global payments market, which is worth over $220 trillion a year and has trillions locked in pre-funding and cross-border transfers that can take days to settle. KUSD hopes to make payments both efficient and instantaneous by embedding credit into the stablecoin design.

The team plans to release a litepaper and announce early launch partners in the coming weeks. If successful, KUSD could challenge existing stablecoin models by linking DeFi-native liquidity directly to institutional credit demand.

