Kevin Durant has access restored to his Coinbase bitcoin account after years

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the second half against the Houston Rockets at PHX Arena on March 30, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Chris Coduto | Getty Images NBA star Kevin Durant has regained access to his bevy of Bitcoins, years after getting locked out of his Coinbase account. "We got this fixed. Account recovery complete," Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said Friday in a social media post, replying to a tweet about Durant being locked out of his account on the cryptocurrency exchange. The message comes just a few days after Durant and his agent Rich Kleiman joked about the predicament at CNBC's Game Plan conference in Los Angeles. "It's just a process we haven't been able to figure out," Kleiman said Tuesday, referencing Coinbase's account retrieval protocol. "But, Bitcoin keeps going up … so, I mean, it's only benefited us." Durant purchased Bitcoins on Coinbase in 2016, shortly after hearing about the token several times during a dinner with his then-Golden State Warriors teammates. Bitcoin was trading between roughly $360 and $1,000 in 2016, CoinGecko's data shows. Now, the digital asset is trading around $116,000, according to the same crypto data provider. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Bitcoin since 2016 Durant and his agent, who are investors in Coinbase Global and promote the business on their sports and entertainment website Boardroom, did not disclose the size of the basketball player's Bitcoin holdings on the trading platform. The case has sparked a wider discussion about Coinbase's customer services, with several users recounting on social media difficulties receiving assistance from the company to regain access to their accounts and troubleshoot other issues. Their complaints form the latest calls for Coinbase to overhaul its support services. In May, Coinbase revealed that cybercriminals had bribed a few of its…