KGeN announced the closing of its latest strategic funding round for $13.5M, bringing its total fundraising to $43.5M.

KGeN announced the completion of another $13.5M funding round

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 18:00

KGen, the company behind one of the leading verification protocols for AI, DeFi, and gaming, has closed another $13.5M strategic round. The funding was led by Jump Crypto and brought the startup’s total funding to $43.5M. 

KGeN, one of the leading verification services for AI, DeFi, and gaming, closed a strategic funding round for $13.5M. 

The round was organized with the participation of Jump Crypto, Accel, and Prosus Ventures, bringing the startup’s funding to $43.5M. During its previous raises, KGeN achieved a $500M valuation. 

KGeN becomes the leading verified user tool for the Global South

KGeN accelerated its fundraising activity since 2023, as part of its scaling efforts. The company also built a commercial stack and loyalty infrastructure accessible to over 60 countries. KGeN verifies real users with data on engagement, commerce, and reputation. 

KGeN solves the hardest problem in consumer growth: trust. By verifying real users and turning reputation into an asset, we’re giving AI, DeFi, gaming companies and consumer apps a distribution rail that converts and scales,’ said Manish Agarwal, elder council at KGeN.

The end result is a verified community, allowing for bot-resistant distribution. Users also get rewarded for their time, skill, and networking. The KGeN team expanded to 95 experts, bringing revenues to $48.3M. 

KGeN offers a large verified user base for AI analysis

The company’s main service is a privacy-oriented identity and reputation framework, tracking more than 876M data points from real engagement and commerce signals. The POGE ecosystem mixes biometric verification, on-chain loyalty, rewards, and a decentralized marketplace. 

The toolset gained adoption at a time when Web3 activity was surging. Verified user acquisition is now available to third-party projects, who can skip the verification stage and gain access to genuine engagement. The app is already a leader in the Aptos on-chain ecosystem, bringing the new category of VeriFi, or targeted, user-verified growth for DeFi. 

K-Store gives access to decentralized storefronts with targeted campaign tools. With those tools, startups can deploy AI to analyze the human-generated signals. 

The toolset is available for gaming, Web2 brands, as well as general loyalty systems. 

KGeN has changed distribution into an accountable system of record from what was once a spend line,’ said Saurabh Sharma, Chief Investment Officer at Jump Crypto. 

The combination of verified users, on-chain proofs, and real revenue traction sets the protocol to power the new influx of AI and DeFi applications.’ 

The ecosystem already identifies value-producing users, saving multiple steps for other startups and e-commerce companies. 

The KGeN protocol is still tokenless, preferring the backing of VC funds. Currently, the protocol is running its airdrop campaign, with point production to be swapped 1:1 into the upcoming KGeN token.

