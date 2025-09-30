The post KGeN Hits $43.5M Raised with New Strategic Round from Jump Crypto, Accel and Prosus Ventures appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Following recent strategic rounds and the global rollout of its distribution, commerce, and loyalty stack, KGeN has now raised $43.5 million , fueling the creation of the world’s largest VeriFi Network, a first-of-its-kind Verified Distribution Protocol designed to power growth across AI, DeFi, and gaming.

Bangalore, India – [30 September 2025] – KGeN, the company building the world’s largest Verified Distribution Protocol for artificial intelligence (AI), decentralized finance (DeFi), and gaming, and consumer apps announces a successful new $13.5 million strategic round with participation from Jump Crypto, Accel, and Prosus Ventures — bringing total funding to $43.5 million.

The round follows KGeN’s previously announced $20 million seed round in January 2023, a $10 million ecosystem round in November 2024, and comes as the firm scales its protocol, commerce stack, and loyalty infrastructure across over 60 countries. KGeN verifies real users and composes their engagement, commerce, and reputation on-chain, giving builders a bot-resistant distribution layer, all while enabling users to earn from their time, skill, and network.

Since launch, KGeN has grown into a verified distribution leader in the Global South with a network of 38.9 million protocol users, 6.14 million monthly active users, and 780,000 daily active users, supported by more than 200 revenue partnerships across AI, DeFi, gaming, and commerce. Annualized revenue has reached $48.3 million, and the team now numbers 95 across multiple regions.

Manish Agarwal, Elder Council at KGeN, said:

At the core of KGeN is POGE, a privacy-preserving identity and reputation framework that has already aggregated more than 876 million attributes from real engagement and commerce signals. POGE powers Verified UA for biometric-anchored, high-fidelity acquisition; on-chain loyalty that lifts retention through programmable rewards; and decentralized commerce via K-Store, enabling apps to activate the right users and reward behavior that drives value.

Ishank Gupta, Elder Council at KGeN, said:

KGeN’s momentum has been driven by a product stack that aligns distribution, commerce, and loyalty. Verified UA reduces acquisition waste by tying identity to proof-of-skill and genuine engagement. K-Store gives partners decentralized storefronts and campaign tools that compress CAC and increase LTV, while returning value to users. Together, these components allow AI startups to source qualified human signals, DeFi protocols to reach verified traders, and games to onboard high-retention players, and Web2 brands to build data-rich, verifiable loyalty ecosystems — all with on-chain proof and revenue alignment.

Pratik Agarwal, Partner at Accel, said:

Jayme Kwek, Principal at Prosus Ventures, said: